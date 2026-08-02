Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Nationals Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to sweep the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They have won each of the first three games in the series.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 8-3 on Saturday.

Ozzie Albies had one hit and one stolen base.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Ozzie Albies got hit No. 1,200 and his 100th career stolen base in a matter of minutes”

Ozzie Albies Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

After the game, Albies made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “9 years ago today, I got to live out my dream. August 1, 2017 changed my life forever. I remember being a little kid in Curaçao dreaming about days like this. To be here now celebrating 1,200 hits and 100 stolen bases… God is so good. This game has given me so much, but it also asks a lot from you. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I just keep showing up, keep working, and keep trusting God. That’s all I know. I’m thankful I get to do what I love every single day. Thank you to everyone who’s been with me through it all. Thank you for believing in me. Let’s keep going. ❤️🙏”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andreia Albies: “So proud of you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@wren_design: “We love you Ozzie! Youre such a light to this team, this city, all of Braves country, and baseball as a whole. Congratulations and thank you 💜”

@bravesnewscentral: “Truly an honor we get to see you play every day! Congrats on 1200/100! We love you!”

@miss_carrie_jean: “Did it all with heart and class 🏆Congrats #️⃣1️⃣”

@lwillia4: “We love you, @ozzie!! So glad you’re part of Braves Country!”

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

In 2021, he helped the franchise win the World Series over the Houston Astros.

This season, the 29-year-old made his fourth trip to the MLB All-Star Game.