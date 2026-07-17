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Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Post After Social Media Account Was Hacked

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park for their first game following the All-Star break.

The Braves are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

Harris Sends Out Post After Social Media Account Was Hacked

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

On Thursday, fans noticed that Michael Harris had his X account hacked.

Here’s what people were saying:

@CJ_Everydayy: “Michael Harris clicked on a link in his dms smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ don’t click no links!”

@suddenlyissoon: “Poor Michael Harris II. First England loses and then he gets hacked”

@MHIIisKing: “Bro Is Michael Harris hacked or did he just block me”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Thankfully, Harris quickly regained access to his account, as he sent out a post showing he was back.

He posted a GIF with the caption: “OH WE BACK BABY.”

There were over 1,000 likes on his post in less than five hours.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Post After Social Media Account Was Hacked

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