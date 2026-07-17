Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Post After Social Media Account Was Hacked

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park for their first game following the All-Star break.

The Braves are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

Harris Sends Out Post After Social Media Account Was Hacked

On Thursday, fans noticed that Michael Harris had his X account hacked.

Here’s what people were saying:

@CJ_Everydayy: “Michael Harris clicked on a link in his dms smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ don’t click no links!”

@suddenlyissoon: “Poor Michael Harris II. First England loses and then he gets hacked”

@MHIIisKing: “Bro Is Michael Harris hacked or did he just block me”

Thankfully, Harris quickly regained access to his account, as he sent out a post showing he was back.

He posted a GIF with the caption: “OH WE BACK BABY.”

There were over 1,000 likes on his post in less than five hours.