MLB Makes Braves-White Sox Series Finale Announcement

The series finale between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox won’t take place on Thursday.

Atlanta dropped the first two games of the series and was looking to avoid being swept on Thursday. However, the Braves won’t get a chance as the game has been postponed due to weather, the MLB announced.

“Tonight’s series finale between the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Thursday, August 20, starting at 1:10 p.m. CT. All tickets for tonight’s contest, including prepaid parking passes and Stadium Club passes, now arw good for admission to the rescheduled game on August 20 at Rate Field. No exchanges are necessary,” the statement read.

The Braves will begin a three-game series on the road against the New York Mets on Friday. Atlanta was supposed to have a day off on August 20 in between the road series against the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers, but will come back to Chicago for one game.

Braves Frustrated With White Sox Series

Atlanta lost both games to Chicago, which was frustrating for the Braves.

The Braves have the best record in the MLB, yet they struggled against Chicago, and manager Walt Weiss felt like the team had chances they couldn’t capitalize on.

“We had opportunities,” Weiss said after Wednesday’s game. ” … [Austin] Wynns lined out three times. I think we hit some balls hard, but bottom line is we left 10 guys on base and didn’t get the big hit, so it’s tough to win scoring one.”

Weiss, meanwhile, knows a baseball season is full of ups and downs, but the hope is the team can get back on track on Friday against the Mets.

“It’s just the ups and downs of a baseball season, especially offensively,” Weiss said. “That ebbs and flows more than any other aspect of the game. It can get infectious either way, good and bad. Our offense has been really good this year. Typically when we’ve stalled a little bit, we’ve bounced back with a vengeance, and I expect that’s what we’ll do.”

The losses to the White Sox marked the first time Atlanta has lost the first two games of a set this season.

Atlanta Places Ronald Acuna Jr. on IL

Not only did the Braves not win against the White Sox, but the team was dealt a key injury.

Star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was placed on the injured list due to a hasmtring strain, which isn’t as bad as the one he had earlier this year.

“Grade 1, so it’s not terrible, but enough where we had to IL him,” Weiss said. “We’d be waiting around a while, playing shorthanded if we were waiting for it to heal. So we went ahead and put him on the IL. Like I said, I don’t think it’s as severe as the last one, but still going to need some time.”

Acuna is hitting .251 with 7 home runs and 22 RBIs this season with Atlanta. He’s a one-time NL MVP.