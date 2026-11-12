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Atlanta Braves Sign 27-Year-Old Utilityman During MLB Offseason

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to reports prior to game three of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have signed five-year MLB utilityman Tyler Freeman to a minor-league contract, according to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.

Harding wrote on X: “Former #Rockies UTL Tyler Freeman has reached a Minor League deal and non-roster invitation to Spring Training with the #Braves. Had back surgery in October but says he “feels great” and could be ready for game action by the end of March.”

Atlanta Braves Sign Utilityman Tyler Freeman

Boston Red Sox v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, CO – JUNE 24: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Colorado Rockies hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field on June 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After playing with the Cleveland Guardians for the first three seasons of his career (2022-24), Freeman spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Rockies organization.

In 79 games with the Rockies this year, Freeman posted -2.0 bWAR and a .247/.317/.314 slash line with three home runs and 23 RBI.

Texas Rangers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, CO – MAY 19: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after hitting into a double play in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field on May 19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Over his big-league career, Freeman, 27, has been worth -3.0 bWAR with a .658 OPS, 16 home runs and 107 RBI in 395 games.

At the big-league level, Freeman has logged innings at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, center field and right field. This year, he only played right field, center field and second base for the Rockies.

More About Tyler Freeman

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 22: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Cleveland Guardians runs out a single in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on July 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Coming off a -2.0 bWAR season and recently undergoing back surgery, Freeman had to settle for a minor-league deal despite his big-league experience.

The Guardians selected Freeman in the Competitive Balance Round B (No. 71 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 21: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Cleveland Guardians catches a fly ball hit by Danny Jansen of the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on June 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Freeman made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2022. He appeared in 24 games in his first season, 64 in 2023 and 118 in 2024.

The Guardians traded Freeman to the Rockies for outfielder Nolan Jones in March 2025. He appeared in 110 games with Colorado in 2025 before playing in 79 in 2026.

Cleveland Guardians v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts whilst round the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on June 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Freeman spent time on the IL this year with lumbar pain. Because of his pain, he underwent surgery on October, as Harding mentioned in his report.

Freeman appears to be a depth piece for Atlanta, based on his recent struggles. Freeman has a minor-league option remaining, so the Braves can keep him in the minors next year if they want.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Sign 27-Year-Old Utilityman During MLB Offseason

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