Atlanta Braves Sign 27-Year-Old Utilityman During MLB Offseason

The Atlanta Braves have signed five-year MLB utilityman Tyler Freeman to a minor-league contract, according to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.

Harding wrote on X: “Former #Rockies UTL Tyler Freeman has reached a Minor League deal and non-roster invitation to Spring Training with the #Braves. Had back surgery in October but says he “feels great” and could be ready for game action by the end of March.”

Atlanta Braves Sign Utilityman Tyler Freeman

After playing with the Cleveland Guardians for the first three seasons of his career (2022-24), Freeman spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Rockies organization.

In 79 games with the Rockies this year, Freeman posted -2.0 bWAR and a .247/.317/.314 slash line with three home runs and 23 RBI.

Over his big-league career, Freeman, 27, has been worth -3.0 bWAR with a .658 OPS, 16 home runs and 107 RBI in 395 games.

At the big-league level, Freeman has logged innings at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, center field and right field. This year, he only played right field, center field and second base for the Rockies.

More About Tyler Freeman

Coming off a -2.0 bWAR season and recently undergoing back surgery, Freeman had to settle for a minor-league deal despite his big-league experience.

The Guardians selected Freeman in the Competitive Balance Round B (No. 71 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Freeman made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2022. He appeared in 24 games in his first season, 64 in 2023 and 118 in 2024.

The Guardians traded Freeman to the Rockies for outfielder Nolan Jones in March 2025. He appeared in 110 games with Colorado in 2025 before playing in 79 in 2026.

Freeman spent time on the IL this year with lumbar pain. Because of his pain, he underwent surgery on October, as Harding mentioned in his report.

Freeman appears to be a depth piece for Atlanta, based on his recent struggles. Freeman has a minor-league option remaining, so the Braves can keep him in the minors next year if they want.