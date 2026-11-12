Atlanta Braves Sign $35 Million World Series Champion to Three-Year Contract

The Atlanta Braves have signed World Series champion right-handed reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract, the team announced.

Via the Braves on X: “The Atlanta Braves today signed RHP Evan Phillips to a three-year contract worth $35 million, with the right-hander set to make $11 million in the 2027 and 2028 seasons, and $13 million in 2029.”

Atlanta Braves Sign Evan Phillips

Phillips, 32, has nine years of big-league experience. He pitched for the Dodgers over the past six seasons.

Phillips began his professional career with the Braves, as Atlanta selected him in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2018.

More About New Atlanta Braves RHP Evan Phillips

The Braves traded Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2018 trade deadline in a blockbuster deal involving Kevin Gausman and Darren O-Day. He made just four appearances with the Braves before the deal.

Phillips pitched for the Orioles through the 2020 season. He spent most of the 2021 season in Baltimore’s minor-league system.

The Orioles released Phillips in Aug. 2021. The Tampa Bay Rays picked him up and the designated him for assignment after he made only one appearance for the organization, allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim him.

Phillios proceeded to pitch for the Dodgers through this past season. He broke out in 2022, posting a 1.14 ERA over 63 innings. He won the 2024 World Series with Los Angeles but couldn’t participate in the 2025 World Series after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Over his nine-year MLB career, Phillips has posted a 3.37 ERA with 324 strikeouts in 278 innings. He recorded a 3.46 ERA over 26 innings in 2026. Because of his UCL injury, he didn’t pitch for Los Angeles this year until July.

Phillips has dominated in the postseason, hurling 18 1/3 scoreless innings with 24 strikeouts.

There’s a good chance that Phillips will be the Braves’ new closer. Atlanta could still bring back Raisel Iglesias, but the odds of that appear to be much lower now after the Phillips news.