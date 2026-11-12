Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Sign $35 Million World Series Champion to Three-Year Contract

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Evan Phillips #59 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have signed World Series champion right-handed reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract, the team announced.

Via the Braves on X: “The Atlanta Braves today signed RHP Evan Phillips to a three-year contract worth $35 million, with the right-hander set to make $11 million in the 2027 and 2028 seasons, and $13 million in 2029.”

Atlanta Braves Sign Evan Phillips

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Evan Phillips #59 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Phillips, 32, has nine years of big-league experience. He pitched for the Dodgers over the past six seasons.

Phillips began his professional career with the Braves, as Atlanta selected him in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2018.

More About New Atlanta Braves RHP Evan Phillips

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Will Smith #16 and Evan Phillips #59 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 5-3. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Braves traded Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2018 trade deadline in a blockbuster deal involving Kevin Gausman and Darren O-Day. He made just four appearances with the Braves before the deal.

Phillips pitched for the Orioles through the 2020 season. He spent most of the 2021 season in Baltimore’s minor-league system.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 17: Evan Phillips #58 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 17, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Orioles released Phillips in Aug. 2021. The Tampa Bay Rays picked him up and the designated him for assignment after he made only one appearance for the organization, allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim him.

Phillios proceeded to pitch for the Dodgers through this past season. He broke out in 2022, posting a 1.14 ERA over 63 innings. He won the 2024 World Series with Los Angeles but couldn’t participate in the 2025 World Series after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Evan Phillips #59 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Alex Vesia #51 after receiving their 2024 World Series championship ring at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Over his nine-year MLB career, Phillips has posted a 3.37 ERA with 324 strikeouts in 278 innings. He recorded a 3.46 ERA over 26 innings in 2026. Because of his UCL injury, he didn’t pitch for Los Angeles this year until July.

Phillips has dominated in the postseason, hurling 18 1/3 scoreless innings with 24 strikeouts.

There’s a good chance that Phillips will be the Braves’ new closer. Atlanta could still bring back Raisel Iglesias, but the odds of that appear to be much lower now after the Phillips news.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Sign $35 Million World Series Champion to Three-Year Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Braves News

More Heavy on Braves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x