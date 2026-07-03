ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
They also dropped two out of three games in the series.
Atlanta Braves Sign 5-Time MLB All-Star
GettyAndrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers bats against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.
Following Thursday’s game, news came out that the Braves had signed Andrew McCutchen.
Bill Shanks wrote: “According to the transactions page, the Atlanta #Braves have signed 39-year-old OF/DH Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract. McCutchen hit .192 in 83 plate appearances for the Texas Rangers this season before being released May 28.”
According to the transactions page, the Atlanta #Braves have signed 39-year-old OF/DH Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract. McCutchen hit .192 in 83 plate appearances for the Texas Rangers this season before being released May 28.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park.The Braves lost by a score of 11-5They also dropped two out of three games in the series.Atlanta Braves Sign 5-Time MLB All-StarFollowing Thursday’s game, news came out that the Braves had signed Andrew McCutchen.Bill Shanks […]
Atlanta Braves Sign 5-Time MLB All-Star Before Mets Series