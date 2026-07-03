Atlanta Braves Sign 5-Time MLB All-Star Before Mets Series

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park.

The Braves lost by a score of 11-5

They also dropped two out of three games in the series.

Atlanta Braves Sign 5-Time MLB All-Star

Following Thursday’s game, news came out that the Braves had signed Andrew McCutchen.

Bill Shanks wrote: “According to the transactions page, the Atlanta #Braves have signed 39-year-old OF/DH Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract. McCutchen hit .192 in 83 plate appearances for the Texas Rangers this season before being released May 28.”