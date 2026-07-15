Atlanta Braves Sign Pitcher To $2.5 Million Deal Before Rangers Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will resume action after the All-Star break when they host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

Atlanta Braves Sign Pitcher To $2.5 Million Deal

Earlier this week, the Braves selected Kaiden McCarthy in the 2nd round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote: “With the 48th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Braves select Vermont Academy (VT) right-handed pitcher Kaiden McCarthy, No. 61 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been announced that McCarthy has signed a deal with the Braves.

Via Carlos Collazo of Baseball America: “The Braves signed second round RHP Kaiden McCarthy for $2,497,500. Slot value for the 48th pick is $2,081,900. A $415,600 over slot deal.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@benmckee14: “Huge payday for Tennessee signee Kaiden McCarthy:”

Jonathan Mayo: “2nd-rder Kaiden McCarthy signs w/ @Braves for $2,497,500 (pick 48 value = $2,081,900). Super-athletic HS RHP reclassed for this year; 4-pitch mix; electric at @MLBDraft Combine.”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “First of the overslot guys”

@J_D_Cameron: “This seems like about what Wachsmann will cost, were I to venture a guess #MNTwins”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten gams (and are 27-18 in 45 games at Truist Park).

Following three games with the Rangers, the Braves will remain at home to host the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Rangers Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Rangers come into play as the top team in the American League West with a 49-47 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 25-25 in 50 games on the road).

After their series in Atlanta, the Rangers will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in Texas.