Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign Pitcher To $4 Million Deal Over All-Star Break

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played their final game before the All-Star break when they faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals.

They won by a score of 4-3.

That said, the Braves lost two out of three in the series (in Missouri).

Atlanta Braves Sign Pitcher To $4 Million Deal

Earlier this week, the Braves selected Jensen Hirschkorn in the 3rd round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With their 3rd-round pick (No. 84 overall), the @Braves select Kingsburg (CA) right-handed pitcher Jensen Hirschkorn, No. 56 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been reported that Hirschkorn has signed a big deal with the Braves.

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America wrote: “The Braves signed third round RHP Jensen Hirschkorn to a $3,997,500 deal. Slot value for the 84th overall pick is $973,700. A $3,023,800 over slot deal.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@Jonesy_2292: “Easily a first round talent. Great job by the Braves FO.”

@MarcWestyNolan: “I think he’s absolutely awesome. Didn’t expect this big of a deal though. Wow.”

@scottcoleman55: “Basically a 1st round talent the Braves drafted and signed in the third Love this draft and the process”

@LethalPlatypus1: “Lsu lost Cam. Lsu lost Briggs. Now Lsu lost Jensen. Lsu is not a braves fan lol.”

Jake Mastroianni: “Braves must REALLY believe in Hirschkorn.”

Gabe Camarillo: “6-foot-7 Kingsburg pitcher Jensen Hirschkorn has made his decision! Braves paid him close to $4 million to sign him away from LSU… that signing bonus is higher than the slot value for the Braves’ No. 26 first round pick!”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Braves will resume action when they return home to host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

Currently, they have a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.