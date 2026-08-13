Atlanta Braves Quietly Signed Pitcher After Release From New York Yankees

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves have the day off following a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They took two out of three in the series.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Signed Pitcher

Earlier this month, the New York Yankees released Tanner Bauman from their organization.

The 24-year-old was picked in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft (by the Yankees) out of Auburn.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Hudson Valley Renegades released LHP Tanner Bauman.”

It’s now been announced that the Braves have signed Bauman to their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent LHP Tanner Bauman to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “LHP Tanner Bauman assigned to Rome Emperors.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people have been saying about Bauman:

@CrosbyBaseball: “Crossover Braves/Auburn news: The Braves have signed former Auburn pitcher Tanner Bauman to a minor league deal. A 9th-round selection by the Yankees in 2024, he was released by New York last week He made his debut for Rome last night, pitching 1.1 scoreless in relief (3Ks)”

@NYY_Prospects: “Not all guys released in the midseason minor league cuts find new homes, but Bauman heads to Atlanta.”

@NoahGG01: “Imagine a 6’8” Garrett Baumann and 6’5”Tanner Bauman on the same team🤭 holy height”

@StatsFarm: “Tanner Bauman was a 2024 9th Rd selection by NYY, signed for $37k. Tossed 88IP with a 6.00+ ERA”

Mike Ashmore: “Tanner Bauman, released by the Yankees on August 3, has signed with the Atlanta Braves after one outing with the Atlantic League’s York Revolution. Picked up the win in his lone outing with SoMERSet on May 21.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-48 record in 121 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 41-21 in 62 games at home).

Following the Mets, the Braves will now remain in Atlanta to host Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Truist Park.