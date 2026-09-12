Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series

  • 182 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Dominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ozzie Albies #1 after scoring from a throwing error by Owen Caissie during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday night (in 11 innings).

Dominic Smith had no hits in one at-bat.

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDominic Smith #8 of the Atlanta Braves hits for a single in the third inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Friday, Smith made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Happy Bday OG ! 1st one without you , I know you Turing up up there! I love you ! 🥳🎊🎉😇❤️‍🔥🙏🏾”

There were over 1,100 likes on Smith’s post.

Looking At Smith

GettyDominic Smith #8 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Smith is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

He has appeared in 104 games this year.

Right now, the 31-year-old is batting .255 with 67 hits, eight home runs, 44 RBIs and 39 runs.

GettyDominic Smith #22 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a walk-off 3-run home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on September 29, 2019 in New York City.

Smith was initially picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the New York Mets.

During the 2020 season, Smith batted .316 in 50 games.

GettyDominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Smith has also had stops with the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves races around second on his way to score the winning run during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They come into Saturday as the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.

Right now, the Braves are 5.0 games ahead of the Phillies for first.

After two more games with the Phillies, they will visit the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field in Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x