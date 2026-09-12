MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Dominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ozzie Albies #1 after scoring from a throwing error by Owen Caissie during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
The Braves are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.
They come into Saturday as the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.
Right now, the Braves are 5.0 games ahead of the Phillies for first.
After two more games with the Phillies, they will visit the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field in Illinois.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday night (in 11 innings).Dominic Smith had no hits in one at-bat.Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt PostAlso on Friday, Smith made a heartfelt post to Instagram.He wrote: “Happy Bday OG ! 1st […]
Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series