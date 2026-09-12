Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday night (in 11 innings).

Dominic Smith had no hits in one at-bat.

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Friday, Smith made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Happy Bday OG ! 1st one without you , I know you Turing up up there! I love you ! 🥳🎊🎉😇❤️‍🔥🙏🏾”

There were over 1,100 likes on Smith’s post.

Looking At Smith

Smith is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

He has appeared in 104 games this year.

Right now, the 31-year-old is batting .255 with 67 hits, eight home runs, 44 RBIs and 39 runs.

Smith was initially picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the New York Mets.

During the 2020 season, Smith batted .316 in 50 games.

Smith has also had stops with the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They come into Saturday as the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.

Right now, the Braves are 5.0 games ahead of the Phillies for first.

After two more games with the Phillies, they will visit the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field in Illinois.