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Ex-Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Gets Good News Before Astros Series

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be in Texas to open up a series with the Houston Astros.

The Braves had the day off on Thursday following a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Ex-Braves Manager Brian Snitker Gets Good News

GettyFormer Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker appears on the field before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Friday’s game, news was announced about former Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Bill Shanks (of The Bill Shanks Show) wrote on Thursday: “Former #Braves manager Brian Snitker and his former coach and former Atlanta third baseman Terry Pendleton have been elected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held next February in Macon, Georgia.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyManager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves stands attended for the national anthem before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 11, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Shanks:

@RichieEGrogan: “Well deserved!”

@AlisonLeigh123: “Looks like I’m heading to another GA sports HOF banquet this February! Great class!”

@_BBalderdash: “Great choices! Congrats to both!”

@Kt_BuckeyeGal: “🫶”

Looking At Snitker

GettyManager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves hoists the commissioner’s trophy following the team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Snitker took over as manager of the Braves in 2016.

He was at the helm until 2025 (10 years).

In that span, the Braves went 811-668 in 1,479 games.

The franchise also won the 2021 World Series title over the Astros.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame wrote: “We are excited to announce your Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2027! ▶️ Terrance Edwards Todd Greene Angie Hembree Bruce Heppler Dave Hunter Mike Kenn Allen Miller Terry Pendelton Richard Seymour Brian Snitker”

Looking At The Braves On Friday

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 38-37 in 75 games on the road away from Truist Park).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Gets Good News Before Astros Series

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