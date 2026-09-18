Ex-Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Gets Good News Before Astros Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be in Texas to open up a series with the Houston Astros.

The Braves had the day off on Thursday following a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Ex-Braves Manager Brian Snitker Gets Good News

Ahead of Friday’s game, news was announced about former Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Bill Shanks (of The Bill Shanks Show) wrote on Thursday: “Former #Braves manager Brian Snitker and his former coach and former Atlanta third baseman Terry Pendleton have been elected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held next February in Macon, Georgia.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Shanks:

@RichieEGrogan: “Well deserved!”

@AlisonLeigh123: “Looks like I’m heading to another GA sports HOF banquet this February! Great class!”

@_BBalderdash: “Great choices! Congrats to both!”

@Kt_BuckeyeGal: “🫶”

Looking At Snitker

Snitker took over as manager of the Braves in 2016.

He was at the helm until 2025 (10 years).

In that span, the Braves went 811-668 in 1,479 games.

The franchise also won the 2021 World Series title over the Astros.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame wrote: “We are excited to announce your Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2027! ▶️ Terrance Edwards Todd Greene Angie Hembree Bruce Heppler Dave Hunter Mike Kenn Allen Miller Terry Pendelton Richard Seymour Brian Snitker”

Looking At The Braves On Friday

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 38-37 in 75 games on the road away from Truist Park).