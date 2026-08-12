Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach Gets Telling Injury Update Amid Lengthy Absence

The Atlanta Braves have been without one of their top starting pitchers for the duration of the 2026 season. Spencer Schwellenbach fractured his right elbow in the middle of the 2025 season.

Schwellenbach, 26, underwent surgery to clean up his throwing elbow and to remove bone spurs in February.

He has begun a throwing program as early as June in his process to return to the mound for the Braves, but has faced delays in his recovery from surgery.

“Spencer Schwellenbach still hasn’t felt 100 percent while throwing bullpens,” MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. “There was some hope he’d have been facing live hitters by now. But this latest update makes a potential return this year more questionable and possibly even doubtful.”

This update is something that Braves fans don’t want to hear as the team pursues an NL East title in 2026.

Spencer Schwellenbach’s Update Leaves Uncertainty for Braves

The Braves’ latest update on Spencer Schwellenbach has left the club in a stalemate as it determines what to do next with the pitcher.

Earlier this week, Mark Bowman mentioned that Atlanta has yet to decide whether Schwellenbach will return as a starter or a bullpen pitcher.

“The Braves won’t decide whether it’s best to use him as a starter or reliever until he begins a rehab assignment that won’t occur unless he makes progress over the next couple weeks,” Bowman said on Aug. 10.

Before Schwellenbach suffered the long-term injury, he was at the top of the Braves’ starting rotation alongside Chris Sale. In 38 career starts, Schwellenbach has a 15-11 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 235 strikeouts across 234.1 innings pitched.

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Uncertainty in Schwellenbach’s recovery process may result in the 26-year-old sitting out all of 2026. Could he return to the same level of production?

Promotion in Sight for AJ Smith-Shawver

Ahead of the Atlanta Braves’ matchup against the New York Mets on Wednesday, manager Walt Weiss said that the team is “on the cusp” of calling up starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett.

However, there are complications in bringing a sixth starter into the rotation.

Weiss added that a six-man rotation leads to a short list of bullpen help, according to Mark Bowman.

Smith-Shawver has made his return from undergoing Tommy John surgery after tearing his UCL in May 2025. He has since returned from the setback in July of this season.

The 23-year-old Smith-Shawver has spent the majority of his time in Triple-A this season. In five starts in Gwinnett, Smith-Shawver has a 2-0 record, 1.66 ERA, and 1.06 WHIP across 21.2 innings pitched.

He has made one start for the Braves in late July, allowing four hits, and two runs while striking out four in a loss to the New York Mets.