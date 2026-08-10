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Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep Update Before Mets Series

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Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves walks off of the field after the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced an injury update on right-handed pitchers Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep.

Atlanta Braves Reveal Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep Update

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 2: Hurston Waldrep #64 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on July 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote (X): “Braves manager Walt Weiss says Monday that Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Strider will both begin a throwing progression this week”

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote (X): “Walt Weiss says he can’t count on Spencer Strider or Hurston Waldrep pitching again this year. But both will at least start a throwing program this week. This is at least encouraging regarding the possibility of them being available next season. Waldrep got multiple opinions regrading his elbow over the past few weeks. A recent opinion led to the decision for him to begin throwing this week.”

Looking at Spencer Strider

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 06: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Strider has been on the injured list since June 13 with right elbow inflammation.

Strider, 27, has posted a 5.31 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 39 innings across eight starts this season.

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Strider was one of the best starting pitchers in the game not too long ago. He recorded a 2.67 ERA in 131 2/3 innings in 2022. Then he recorded a 3.86 ERA in 186 2/3 innings in 2023.

Because of injuries, Strider appeared in just two games in 2024 and 23 in 2025. He has a career 3.86 ERA with 672 strikeouts over 494 innings.

Looking at Hurston Waldrep

Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 07: Hurston Waldrep #64 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Braves selected Waldrep, 24, in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft from Florida.

Waldrep made his MLB debut in 2024. He has thrown just 74 innings across 15 outings (13 starts) in the majors.

In his big-league career, Waldrep has posted a 4.99 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 67 strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves lost two of three games to the New York Yankees this past weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Atlanta has the second-best record in the National League at 71-47. The team has an 8 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep Update Before Mets Series

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