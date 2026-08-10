Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep Update Before Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced an injury update on right-handed pitchers Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep.

Atlanta Braves Reveal Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep Update

Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote (X): “Braves manager Walt Weiss says Monday that Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Strider will both begin a throwing progression this week”

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote (X): “Walt Weiss says he can’t count on Spencer Strider or Hurston Waldrep pitching again this year. But both will at least start a throwing program this week. This is at least encouraging regarding the possibility of them being available next season. Waldrep got multiple opinions regrading his elbow over the past few weeks. A recent opinion led to the decision for him to begin throwing this week.”

Looking at Spencer Strider

Strider has been on the injured list since June 13 with right elbow inflammation.

Strider, 27, has posted a 5.31 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 39 innings across eight starts this season.

Strider was one of the best starting pitchers in the game not too long ago. He recorded a 2.67 ERA in 131 2/3 innings in 2022. Then he recorded a 3.86 ERA in 186 2/3 innings in 2023.

Because of injuries, Strider appeared in just two games in 2024 and 23 in 2025. He has a career 3.86 ERA with 672 strikeouts over 494 innings.

Looking at Hurston Waldrep

The Braves selected Waldrep, 24, in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft from Florida.

Waldrep made his MLB debut in 2024. He has thrown just 74 innings across 15 outings (13 starts) in the majors.

In his big-league career, Waldrep has posted a 4.99 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 67 strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves lost two of three games to the New York Yankees this past weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Atlanta has the second-best record in the National League at 71-47. The team has an 8 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.