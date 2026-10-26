Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling All-Star Player $22 Million in 2027

The Atlanta Braves have been an MLB organization over the past few seasons known for spending money via free agency and locking up some of their young corps of players to team-friendly deals.

There are several examples of players on the Braves roster who were inked to lucrative contracts early on in their careers. As smart as it may seem to try to retain all of your young talent, sometimes contracts can be looked at as a failure if the player struggles.

Today, we’ll look at Braves starter Spencer Strider, who missed much of the 2026 season, and what his contract looks like going forward.

Spencer Strider Owed $22 Million in 2027

The Atlanta Braves hoped Spencer Strider would have a strong bounce-back season in 2026.

However, an arm injury in June sort of derailed his season, and the struggling former All-Star is still tied to a six-year, $75 million contract.

In 2027, per Spotrac.com, Strider will earn a base salary of $22 million.

His deal runs out after the 2028 campaign, but includes a 2029 club option, which the Braves may be hesitant to come to an agreement on.

In 2026, Strider pitched just 39 innings, and his ERA was 5.31 with 46 Ks.

The last three seasons have been fairly disappointing for Strider, who continues to deal with arm issues after suffering a Tommy John Surgery.

Spencer Strider Has Had an Up-and-Down Tenure with the Braves

Spencer Strider made his MLB debut in 2021 and has spent all six seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2023, Strider was one of the best starters in baseball, and he was named an All-Star for the first time. During that 2023 campaign, Strider struck out 281 hitters over 186.2 IP.

However, once 2024 rolled around, the arm injuries started to affect Strider’s status on the mound.

Since the 2024 season, Strider has made just 33 starts.

Over the course of his six-year career, Strider carries an ERA of 3.86 over 85 starts.

It will be interesting to see how Strider recovers from his current arm injury, and if he’s able to come back to the Braves rotation as a more durable starter.