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Former Atlanta Braves Star Sends Warning To Team Ahead Of Marlins Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a four-game series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox (at home).

Former Braves Star Sends Warning To Team

GettyOutfielder Jeff Francoeur #7 of the Atlanta Braves takes batting practice before play against the Washington Nationals April 12, 2009 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before their series in Miami, former Braves star Jeff Francoeur made intriguing comments about how the team will need to stay focused after beating the Cubs and Red Sox (at home).

Francoeur (via 680 The Fan): “These are the ones that Bobby Cox, good old six, used to say are trap games… This is a trap week. You’ve been grinding, you get the Cubs, you get the Red Sox… Now, you go down to the fish tank for four games. Let’s be honest, there’s probably going to be what, 12,000 fans there every night?… These are games you have to keep yourself up for.”

Francoeur makes a good point, as the Braves are riding high after wins over high-profile teams at home.

The Marlins have an indoor stadium that is much quieter than Truist Park.

Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 reacts with Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves after Riley’s three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into the night with a 32-15 record in 47 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 16-7 in 23 games on the road).

Following the Marlins, the Braves will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, they have been the best team in baseball.

Francoeur’s Career

GettyJeff Francoeur #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on July 27, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Francoeur was picked in the first round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

He had two stints with the Braves, spending part of six seasons with the franchise.

In addition, the former Gold Glove Award winner also had stops with the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres over 12 MLB seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves Star Sends Warning To Team Ahead Of Marlins Series

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