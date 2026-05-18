Former Atlanta Braves Star Sends Warning To Team Ahead Of Marlins Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a four-game series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox (at home).

Former Braves Star Sends Warning To Team

Before their series in Miami, former Braves star Jeff Francoeur made intriguing comments about how the team will need to stay focused after beating the Cubs and Red Sox (at home).

Francoeur (via 680 The Fan): “These are the ones that Bobby Cox, good old six, used to say are trap games… This is a trap week. You’ve been grinding, you get the Cubs, you get the Red Sox… Now, you go down to the fish tank for four games. Let’s be honest, there’s probably going to be what, 12,000 fans there every night?… These are games you have to keep yourself up for.”

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Francoeur makes a good point, as the Braves are riding high after wins over high-profile teams at home.

The Marlins have an indoor stadium that is much quieter than Truist Park.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the night with a 32-15 record in 47 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 16-7 in 23 games on the road).

Following the Marlins, the Braves will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, they have been the best team in baseball.

Francoeur’s Career

Francoeur was picked in the first round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

He had two stints with the Braves, spending part of six seasons with the franchise.

In addition, the former Gold Glove Award winner also had stops with the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres over 12 MLB seasons.