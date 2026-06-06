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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Statement On Recently Injured Star Outfielder

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Manager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 6-3.

Michael Harris finished with the win with two hits and two strikeouts in five at-bats.

That said, he left in the 9th inning with a back injury.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves manager Walt Weiss said Michael Harris has some minor back tightness. Weiss added he’s pretty confident Harris will be back in the lineup Saturday.”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Statement On Harris

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves makes a catch during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Walt Weiss was asked about Harris in his postgame media presser (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “Michael Harris just had some back tightness that’s why I pulled him in the 9th. Nothing serious. Precautionary… We don’t think it’s anything serious. I think there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be in there tomorrow.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying about Harris:

@ChoppinBravos: “Man please let him be healthy he’s as hot as a fire cracker he got hurt last time too. Bless this man up.”

@Jerms_McKenzie: “He was all over that field tonight”

@calfenn_: “Let him rest the next three days. Play Dubon out there.”

@turtsnap: “Probably when he had to readjust on that weird knuckling line drive”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves catches a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris is currently batting .303 with 67 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 61 games.

He is in his fifth season (all with the Braves).

The 25-year-old will have an excellent chance to make his fist career MLB All-Star Game in July.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves and Pirates will resume action on Saturday afternoon at Truist Park.

They are currently at the top of the National League East with a 43-21 record in 64 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 20-11 in 31 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Statement On Recently Injured Star Outfielder

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