Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Statement On Recently Injured Star Outfielder

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 6-3.

Michael Harris finished with the win with two hits and two strikeouts in five at-bats.

That said, he left in the 9th inning with a back injury.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves manager Walt Weiss said Michael Harris has some minor back tightness. Weiss added he’s pretty confident Harris will be back in the lineup Saturday.”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Statement On Harris

Walt Weiss was asked about Harris in his postgame media presser (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “Michael Harris just had some back tightness that’s why I pulled him in the 9th. Nothing serious. Precautionary… We don’t think it’s anything serious. I think there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be in there tomorrow.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Harris:

@ChoppinBravos: “Man please let him be healthy he’s as hot as a fire cracker he got hurt last time too. Bless this man up.”

@Jerms_McKenzie: “He was all over that field tonight”

@calfenn_: “Let him rest the next three days. Play Dubon out there.”

@turtsnap: “Probably when he had to readjust on that weird knuckling line drive”

Harris is currently batting .303 with 67 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 61 games.

He is in his fifth season (all with the Braves).

The 25-year-old will have an excellent chance to make his fist career MLB All-Star Game in July.

Braves Right Now

The Braves and Pirates will resume action on Saturday afternoon at Truist Park.

They are currently at the top of the National League East with a 43-21 record in 64 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 20-11 in 31 games at home).