Atlanta Braves Still Paying Minor League Player Over $2 Million

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves lost to the New York Mets by a score of 8-1 at Citi Field.

With the loss, they dropped two out of three games in the series.

The Braves will now get the day off on Monday.

Braves Still Paying Minor League Player $2 Million

As the season is nearly halfway over, it’s worth noting that the Braves are currently paying a Minor League player $2.25 million.

Joel Payamps was designated for assignment back in May.

The Braves wrote via X (on May 1): “The #Braves today recalled RHP Hunter Stratton to Atlanta and selected RHP Anthony Molina to the major league roster. The club designated RHP Joel Payamps and LHP José Suarez for assignment.”

No one claimed the 32-year-old pitcher.

He is currently with their Triple-A affiliate.

MLB.com wrote (on May 3): “Atlanta Braves sent RHP Joel Payamps outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Since Payamps did not get picked up, the Braves are still on the hook for the full contract they gave him over the offseason.

He had gone 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in 12 games for Atlanta.

The Braves wrote (via X) on November 23, 2025: “The #Braves today agreed to terms with RHP Joel Payamps on a one-year contract worth $2.25 million for the 2026 season.”

Looking At Payamps

Payamps has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

In addition to the Braves, he has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over 261 career games, Payamps has gone 14-24 with a 3.55 ERA.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently 46-25 in 71 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

They will now open up a series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Georgia.