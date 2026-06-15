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Atlanta Braves Still Paying Minor League Player Over $2 Million

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 31: Joel Payamps #34 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves lost to the New York Mets by a score of 8-1 at Citi Field.

With the loss, they dropped two out of three games in the series.

The Braves will now get the day off on Monday.

Braves Still Paying Minor League Player $2 Million

GettyJoel Payamps #34 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the season is nearly halfway over, it’s worth noting that the Braves are currently paying a Minor League player $2.25 million.

Joel Payamps was designated for assignment back in May.

The Braves wrote via X (on May 1): “The #Braves today recalled RHP Hunter Stratton to Atlanta and selected RHP Anthony Molina to the major league roster. The club designated RHP Joel Payamps and LHP José Suarez for assignment.”

No one claimed the 32-year-old pitcher.

He is currently with their Triple-A affiliate.

MLB.com wrote (on May 3): “Atlanta Braves sent RHP Joel Payamps outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

GettyJoel Payamps #34 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since Payamps did not get picked up, the Braves are still on the hook for the full contract they gave him over the offseason.

He had gone 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in 12 games for Atlanta.

The Braves wrote (via X) on November 23, 2025: “The #Braves today agreed to terms with RHP Joel Payamps on a one-year contract worth $2.25 million for the 2026 season.”

Looking At Payamps

GettyJoel Payamps #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to the third put of the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on April 03, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Payamps has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

In addition to the Braves, he has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over 261 career games, Payamps has gone 14-24 with a 3.55 ERA.

Braves Right Now

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 celebrates with Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Braves are currently 46-25 in 71 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

They will now open up a series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Still Paying Minor League Player Over $2 Million

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