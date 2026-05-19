Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Being Paid $10 Million This Season

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Braves lost by a score of 12-0.

Aaron Bummer went 1.0 innings, allowing three hits and six earned runs.

Social Media Reacts To Bummer’s Performance

As expected, Bummer (who is making nearly $10 million this season) faced a lot of backlash from people on social media:

Kevin Keneely: “just cut Aaron Bummer, his contract is already a sunken cost. If you keep him, the team is just in a much worse situation. If you cut him, well you eat the money that’s already being wasted and you open up a roster spot to bring in a pitcher who can get batters out”

@CrosbyBaseball: “And Aaron Bummer walks the bases loaded, walks a run in, and then gives up a grand slam You’re already on the hook for his $9.5M, so just rip the bandaid off at this point”

@jayhaykid: “Aaron Bummer is the 2nd pitcher in MLB history to have 5+ BB and 2+ HR allowed in an outing of no more than 1 IP, joining Nick Bierbrodt on June 6, 2003.”

@Trenciarte: “Unfortunately, it might be the end of the line for Aaron Bummer.”

@bmackvay: “Aaron Bummer is not a major league pitcher. He has to go. The money is already lost bc he can’t provide any value. He’s costing the Braves more than that money by wasting a roster spot.”

@Tdub2824: “I think Bummers arm never truly recovered from last year. Velo decrease removed his effectiveness along with ABS. Much better pitcher at 94 than he was given credit for. Shame it has to end like this”

Bummer’s Career

Bummer spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old is in his third season with the Braves.

He had been coming off a year where he went 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 42 games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are still the top team in the National League East with a 32-16 record in 48 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 16-8 in 24 games on the road).

Following Monday, the Braves have three more games in Miami before returning home to host the Washington Nationals.