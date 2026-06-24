Atlanta Braves 2x MLB All-Star Dealing With Injury During Padres Series

On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Braves lost to the San Diego Padres by a score of 7-6.

They have now dropped the first two games in the series.

On Wednesday, the Braves will look to avoid getting swept.

Braves Player Dealing With Injury During Padres Series

After the game, manager Walt Weiss revealed that Robert Suarez is dealing with an injury.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 4-0 with an 0.56 ERA in 31 games.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Robert Suarez is dealing with right forearm soreness. He was unavailable tonight. He will play catch tomorrow to get a feel for when he might be available again”

Suarez had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

The 35-year-old spent the first four years of his career with San Diego.

Spotrac wrote (on December 11, 2025): “The #Braves sign RP Robert Suarez to a 3 year, $45M contract, including: 2026: $13M 2027: $16M 2028: $16M The $15M tax salary raises Atlanta’s projected CBT payroll to $233M, 6th in MLB and $11M under the first threshold.”

Social Media Reacts To Suarez Update

Here’s what people were saying about the injury update on Suarez:

@KevinKeneely1: “Now we know Robert Suarez is indeed injured, mind you they could’ve activated Tyler Kinley today so the pen wouldn’t have been shorted”

@RayHayBay: “Why has half the team been constantly hurt for 2 and a half seasons?”

@jmbroughman: “Fuentes threw four pitches on Monday. Who makes these decisions about who is available and who is not? This is identical to what happened the first game in Chicago. Incredibly frustrating.”

Braves After Latest Loss

The Braves have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games.

That said, they are still the top team in the National League East with a 48-30 record in 78 games.

Following one more game in San Diego, the Braves will head to San Francisco for a series with the Giants that starts on Friday at Oracle Park.