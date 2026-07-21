Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Release Of 10-Year MLB Player

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their four-game series with the San Diego Padres at Truist Park.

They won Monday’s game by a score of 3-2.

Braves Announce Sudden Release Of 10-Year Player

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced that they had released Kyle Farmer.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today reinstated OF Mike Yastrzemski from the injured list and released INF Kyle Farmer from the roster.”

Farmer had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

He is currently batting .267 with four hits, three RBIs and two runs in 12 games.

Social Media Reacts To Farmer News

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move:

Mark Bowman: “Yaz is back. Kyle Farmer was released. Another interest decision will be made when Acuña returns. Kim’s rehab can run through Aug. 1 if they choose to have him stay with Gwinnett through next week.”

@Atlantaholic69: “I am surprised that Farmer was released and Hicklen wasn’t sent down.”

@Dizzle541: “sucks for farmer but he literally did nothing”

@DubonIsKing: “Well, Farmer had no purpose here since he didn’t play, but Welcome back Yaz!”

@NateDawgUga: “Welcome back, YAZ!”

Looking At Farmer

Farmer was picked in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Georgia.

He has spent ten seasons in the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies (in addition to Atlanta).

Over 816 career games, the 35-year-old is batting .247 with 541 hits, 63 home runs, 288 RBIs, 247 runs and 16 stolen bases.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 58-41 record in 99 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-19 in 49 games at home).