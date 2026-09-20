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Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Jake Fraley #16 of the Atlanta Braves doubles in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Ex-Braves Player Cut By Current Team

GettyRight fielder Jake Fraley #17 of the Tampa Bay Rays in the dugout during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field on May 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that a recent Braves player had been designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays Communications wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated INF Ben Williamson (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and designated OF Jake Fraley for assignment.”

Fraley had been in the middle of his first season with the Rays.

He is batting .216 with 19 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, six runs and three stolen bases in 31 games.

Looking At Fraley

GettyRight fielder Jake Fraley #17 of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field on May 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Fraley was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

After Seattle, Fraley played for the Cincinnati Reds (before the Braves and Rays).

GettyJake Fraley #16 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fraley appeared in nine games for the Braves last year.

MLB.com wrote (on November 6, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays claimed RF Jake Fraley off waivers from Atlanta Braves.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves is honored before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 91-64 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Following the Astros, they will return home to host the Reds on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

GettyRichie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with Junior Caminero #13 after hitting an RBI single to walk-off the Boston Red Sox 2-1 at Tropicana Field on September 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Rays are the top team in the American League East with a 94-60 record in 154 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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