Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Ex-Braves Player Cut By Current Team

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that a recent Braves player had been designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays Communications wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated INF Ben Williamson (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and designated OF Jake Fraley for assignment.”

Fraley had been in the middle of his first season with the Rays.

He is batting .216 with 19 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, six runs and three stolen bases in 31 games.

Looking At Fraley

Fraley was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

After Seattle, Fraley played for the Cincinnati Reds (before the Braves and Rays).

Fraley appeared in nine games for the Braves last year.

MLB.com wrote (on November 6, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays claimed RF Jake Fraley off waivers from Atlanta Braves.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 91-64 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Following the Astros, they will return home to host the Reds on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

The Rays are the top team in the American League East with a 94-60 record in 154 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.