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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Change Before Giants Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will continue their series at Truist Park.

The Braves lost the first game of the day by a score of 7-2.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one hit and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Change

Getty Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday night’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/17 M. Dubón CF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Yastrzemski RF S. León C J. Ritchie SP”

Despite Riley’s struggles, he has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order.

The 29-year-old is currently batting .204 with 53 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 72 games.

His slump has been a hot topic among Braves fans.

Social Media On Riley

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about Riley on Wednesday:

@Braves_Jerseys: “Why do I have to watch Austin Riley swing a bat this early it’s just gonna be an out”

@mrgoodvar: “Everytime Austin Riley gets a hit, I expect him to break out”

@MHIIisKing: “I am not sure what has happened to Austin Riley but it might be the biggest falloff in sports history”

Chad Bishop:Giants lefty Robbie Ray had thrown five no-hit innings (with two walks) before an Austin Riley double to start the bottom of the seventh; Braves trailing 5-2″

@b_outliers: “A middle, middle fastball at 93 mph in a 2-0 count and Riley is late and hits directly into the ground for a ground out”

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

He is a two-time All-Star (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Change Before Giants Game

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