Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Change Before Giants Game

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will continue their series at Truist Park.

The Braves lost the first game of the day by a score of 7-2.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one hit and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Change

For Wednesday night’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/17 M. Dubón CF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Yastrzemski RF S. León C J. Ritchie SP”

Despite Riley’s struggles, he has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order.

The 29-year-old is currently batting .204 with 53 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 72 games.

His slump has been a hot topic among Braves fans.

Social Media On Riley

Here’s what people were saying about Riley on Wednesday:

@Braves_Jerseys: “Why do I have to watch Austin Riley swing a bat this early it’s just gonna be an out”

@mrgoodvar: “Everytime Austin Riley gets a hit, I expect him to break out”

@MHIIisKing: “I am not sure what has happened to Austin Riley but it might be the biggest falloff in sports history”

Chad Bishop: “Giants lefty Robbie Ray had thrown five no-hit innings (with two walks) before an Austin Riley double to start the bottom of the seventh; Braves trailing 5-2″

@b_outliers: “A middle, middle fastball at 93 mph in a 2-0 count and Riley is late and hits directly into the ground for a ground out”

Riley is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

He is a two-time All-Star (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title).