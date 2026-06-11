Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before White Sox Finale

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They will look to avoid the sweep, as they are coming off two straight losses.

Ha-Seong Kim has yet to appear in the series.

He last played in a game on June 6.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/11 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B J. Mateo DH E. White RF H. Kim SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Kim is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 8th in the order).

The 30-year-old is currently batting .096 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

Kim is in his second season with the Braves.

He has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays over six total seasons in the MLB.

So far, Kim has had a very disappointing tenure in Atlanta.

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

@MullinaxWX: “Lineup is so bad Riley is hitting 5th tonight🙃”

@alexgarber: “Yuck 4 automatic outs in the second half of the lineup.”

@tuckerthinker: “What did our scouts see in Kim?”

@Christian__Horn: “Welp, first sweep had to happen at some point I guess 😭”

Braves Ahead Of Series Finale

The Braves come into the night as the best team in the MLB (and at the top of the National League Central) with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 23-12 in 35 games on the road).

After the White Sox, the Braves will be headed to Citi Field for a series with the New York Mets that starts on Friday night.