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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before White Sox Finale

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They will look to avoid the sweep, as they are coming off two straight losses.

Ha-Seong Kim has yet to appear in the series.

He last played in a game on June 6.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/11 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B J. Mateo DH E. White RF H. Kim SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Kim is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 8th in the order).

The 30-year-old is currently batting .096 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strikeout against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kim is in his second season with the Braves.

He has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays over six total seasons in the MLB.

So far, Kim has had a very disappointing tenure in Atlanta.

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@MullinaxWX: “Lineup is so bad Riley is hitting 5th tonight🙃”

@alexgarber: “Yuck 4 automatic outs in the second half of the lineup.”

@tuckerthinker: “What did our scouts see in Kim?”

@Christian__Horn: “Welp, first sweep had to happen at some point I guess 😭”

Braves Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ground ball in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Braves come into the night as the best team in the MLB (and at the top of the National League Central) with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 23-12 in 35 games on the road).

After the White Sox, the Braves will be headed to Citi Field for a series with the New York Mets that starts on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before White Sox Finale

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