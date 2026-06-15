Braves Handed Disappointing Update on Potential Trade for Tarik Skubal

The Atlanta Braves are the top team in baseball and should be looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Atlanta could look to add to its rotation, and the Braves had been urged to make a bold move for Tarik Skubal. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of Foul Territory said on June 15 that it’s unlikely Atlanta will be able to land him.

“My concern always was the depth. They were in a spot where they were okay, but they probably needed more. This is a team that could go really far this postseason,” Rosenthal said. “They still have Chris Sale and Bryce Elder and some really good things going for them.

“But, yes, I would like to see them add a starter at the deadline. They are a team that I am sure will check in on Skubal. It’s not their type of play, their farm system isn’t that great, I don’t know if they can get Skubal, if they have enough Skubal.”

As Rosenthal notes, the Braves prospect pool isn’t that great which is why he seems its unlikely that Atlanta will acquire Skubal.

Yet, Rosenthal does expect the Braves to at least add one starting pitcher before the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Insider Urges Braves to Acquire Skubal

Atlanta is the top team in the MLB and insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes the Braves should pursue a trade for Skubal.

Passan believes Atlanta needs to swing big and look to acquire Skubal from the Tigers to give them a dominant one-two punch of Skubal and Sale.

“So why Skubal? Because he’s Skubal. And because all those young arms — not to mention J.R. Ritchie and Cam Caminiti in the minor leagues, and Didier Fuentes at the big league level — give them the firepower to get him,” Passan wrote.

“To beat the Dodgers, teams need to assemble a wrecking crew that can go toe-to-toe with the first back-to-back World Series champions in a quarter-century. Starting a series with Skubal and Chris Sale — and having Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder to fill out the rotation — is quite a place to begin.”

With the Tigers off to a horrible start, Skubal will likely be traded and Passan believes the Braves should pursue him. Yet, Rosenthal doubts Atlanta has the assets to make it work.

Atlanta Gets Positive News on Strider

Amid the Braves needing starting rotation depth, Atlanta could get some much-needed depth.

Spencer Strider underwent an MRI for an elbow issue, and the Braves got positive news as it doesn’t seem to a season-ending injury.

“Went back to Atlanta for MRI imaging on June 13, which revealed the elbow inflammation. Will receive second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister to determine next steps week of June 15,” MLB.com’s injury update read.

The hope is that the Braves can get Strider back soon. But, even if Atlanta gets him back, the Braves still need to trade for at least one starting pitcher to go on a deep postseason run.

The Braves are 46-25.