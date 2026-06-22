Report: MLB Insider Predict Braves Will Land Tarik Skubal in Cheap Trade Package

The MLB trade deadline is only 42 days away and the Atlanta Braves are an emerging favorite to land Detroit Tigers Cy Young pitcher Tarik Skubal.

USA Today columnist and MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared that several MLB executives predict that the Braves are in high contention to trade for Skubal.

Nightengale later revealed that the trade package will be “cheaper” than people think, claiming the Braves are the right fit to do it.

Bob Nightengale Says Atlanta Braves Could Win It All in Cheap Trade With Detroit For Tarik Skubal

USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale wrote in his column that the Braves are a “sleeper” team to trade for Tarik Skubal.

“The sleeper in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, several executives predict, will be Atlanta,” Nightengale wrote. “The cost could be two of their top-10 prospects, including one who’s in the top 100 overall.”

Nightengale adds that the Braves would have to give up two of their top-10 prospects, but that the price tag really isn’t as high as it may seem.

On Foul Territory, Nightengale rules out powerhouse organizations like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in the Skubal race. He then says the Braves are the perfect organization to go out and grab the Cy Young Award winner, with a chance to win it all.

“I don’t think the price tag will be as high as people think,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory. “That’s why I think Atlanta is low in the weeds here and they have a good chance as anybody to go and grab this guy. Putting [Skubal] on Atlanta’s team, they have a chance to win it all.”

Nightengale confirms that the Braves have the farm system to deal out prospects without having to buy down.

Without Skubal, the Braves are first-place in the National League East with a record of 48-28, second-best record in the MLB, while also having a pitching staff that holds a 3.40 ERA.

Which Atlanta Braves Prospects Are Likely to Get Traded to Detroit?

Bob Nightengale highlights that if a deal between the Braves and the Tigers were to go through, two of the Braves top prospects would be dealt.

The Tigers have been insistent on making sure if they were to trade their ace Tarik Skubal, the team involved is expected to trade MLB-ready pitching prospects.

Cam Caminiti was drafted as the 24th pick in the first-round of the 2024 MLB draft by the Braves, and is currently their no. 1 overall prospect. Aside from Caminiti, the Braves have four pitchers in amongst their top prospects.

It feels unlikely, that Caminiti will be one of the prospects in this trade package, but anything is a possibility at the deadline.