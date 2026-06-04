Braves Named Potential Trade Fit for Orioles 36-HR Slugger

The Atlanta Braves are in a very good spot right now. At the time of this writing, the Braves are at the top of the MLB standings with a 42-20 record. When noting that the Braves missed the playoffs with a 76-86 record last season, it is clear that they have been bouncing back in a major way so far this campaign. They have also not been slowing down, as they have won five out of their last six games.

With the way the Braves are playing this season, they are setting themselves up to be buyers. They have some roster needs that they should be looking to address between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Because of this, they are a team to watch very closely from here.

One specific need that the Braves could look to address is their outfield. They could use another impactful outfielder on their roster. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a possible landing spot for a notable outfielder from the Baltimore Orioles.

Braves Named as Potential Suitor for Orioles’ Taylor Ward

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently discussed some of baseball’s top trade candidates leading up to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward was among the players listed by Axisa, and it makes sense when noting that Baltimore is currently on the wrong side of the playoff line.

Axisa then named a handful of potential suitors for Ward if the Orioles make him available for trade, and the Braves were among them.

“The Braves could get involved to protect against Dominic Smith cooling down and Mike Yastrzemski never fully launching,” Axisa wrote.

With the Braves needing another outfielder, it would make sense if they pursued Ward leading up to the deadline. He would give them another strong option for their outfield and could give their roster a real boost because of it.

Ward has played in 61 games this season with the Orioles, where he has two home runs, 15 doubles, 17 RBIs, and a .252 batting average. Yet, he also showed just last season how much of an impact he can make with his power. In 157 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, he had 36 home runs and 103 RBIs. He also hit 25 home runs for the Angels in 2024, so he would have the potential to provide the Braves with more pop.

Braves Will Have Competition to Land Orioles’ Ward

If the Braves were to target Ward this season, there is no question that they would have a lot of competition for his services. Ward is exactly the kind of outfielder that playoff teams love to add, and his previous home run totals only add to his appeal further.

Yet, with the Braves in need of another outfielder, it would make sense if they tried to bring in Ward this season. He would have the potential to be a nice addition to their roster as they look to go on a real run in 2026. It will be interesting to see if they can successfully land him from the Orioles from here.