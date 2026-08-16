Atlanta Braves Legend Julio Teheran Makes Heartfelt Post During Diamondbacks Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will be back at Truist Park for the finale of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Braves have lost each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Braves dropped Saturday’s game 10-3.

Atlanta Braves Legend Julio Teheran Makes Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Diamondbacks, Braves legend Julio Teheran made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English via Google): “My son! It’s already been 10 years And my heart fills with joy seeing How much you have grown I thank God for your life And may He grant you a long life and health 🙏🏾🙌🏾 I LOVE YOU MY JOR HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎁🎂”

There were over 500 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Braves fans will likely enjoy seeing the post, as he was once their best starting pitcher.

The 35-year-old was also in Atlanta during their series with the Diamondbacks (for Alumni Weekend).

X user @kadinthezone wrote (on Saturday): “A lot of players got big ovations last night but one of the loudest has to be for Julio Teheran. I absolutely did not expect to see him there.”

Looking At Teheran

Teheran spent the first nine years of his MLB career with the Braves.

In that span, he made two MLB All-Star Games (and pitched in four MLB playoff games).

Following Atlanta, Teheran had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets over 13 total MLB seasons.

Before the 2026 season, Teheran retired from baseball.

The Braves wrote (via Instagram) on March 10: “Congratulations on a fantastic career, @julioteheran! Wishing you all the best in retirement!”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

Last year, the Braves missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.