The Atlanta Braves have acquired 10-year MLB veteran right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants.
FanSided’s Robert Murray wrote on X: “The Atlanta Braves are acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, according to sources familiar with the deal. Anthony Molina is going to the Giants.”
TRADE: Braves Acquire 10-year MLB Veteran RHP Tyler Mahle From Giants
Mahle signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Giants this past offseason.
In 18 starts with the Giants this year, Mahle has recorded a 5.13 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 89 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings.
While Mahle’s numbers this season aren’t great, he’s been much better lately. The right-hander had a 6.04 ERA through May 26 before landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.
Since returning from the IL in late June, Mahle has posted a 3.79 ERA with a 3.63 FIP, 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 38 innings across seven starts.
Mahle relies on five pitches:
- Low-90s four-seamer (47.8%)
- Mid-80s split-finger (25.1%)
- High-80s cutter (17.4%)
- Mid-80s slider (8.6%)
- Low-90s sinker (1.1%)
Looking at Giants’ Return From Braves in Tyler Mahle Trade
Molina has three seasons of big-league experience.
He has made just three MLB appearances with the Braves this year, posting a 5.40 ERA with two strikeouts in five innings.
Molina, 24, pitched for the Colorado Rockies from 2024-25.
Molina recorded a 6.79 ERA in 59 2/3 innings across 35 appearances in 2024. The next season, he posted a 7.27 ERA in 34 2/3 innings across 17 appearances. The Braves claimed the right-hander off waivers in the offseason.
TRADE: Atlanta Braves Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher From Giants