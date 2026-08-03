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TRADE: Atlanta Braves Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher From Giants

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Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have acquired 10-year MLB veteran right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants.

FanSided’s Robert Murray wrote on X: “The Atlanta Braves are acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, according to sources familiar with the deal. Anthony Molina is going to the Giants.”

TRADE: Braves Acquire 10-year MLB Veteran RHP Tyler Mahle From Giants

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Tyler Mahle #54 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Mahle signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Giants this past offseason.

In 18 starts with the Giants this year, Mahle has recorded a 5.13 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 89 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings.

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves Tyler Mahle

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Tyler Mahle #54 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 01, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

While Mahle’s numbers this season aren’t great, he’s been much better lately. The right-hander had a 6.04 ERA through May 26 before landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Since returning from the IL in late June, Mahle has posted a 3.79 ERA with a 3.63 FIP, 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 38 innings across seven starts.

Mahle relies on five pitches:

  • Low-90s four-seamer (47.8%)
  • Mid-80s split-finger (25.1%)
  • High-80s cutter (17.4%)
  • Mid-80s slider (8.6%)
  • Low-90s sinker (1.1%)

Looking at Giants’ Return From Braves in Tyler Mahle Trade

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Molina has three seasons of big-league experience.

He has made just three MLB appearances with the Braves this year, posting a 5.40 ERA with two strikeouts in five innings.

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves - Game One

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Anthony Molina #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Molina, 24, pitched for the Colorado Rockies from 2024-25.

Molina recorded a 6.79 ERA in 59 2/3 innings across 35 appearances in 2024. The next season, he posted a 7.27 ERA in 34 2/3 innings across 17 appearances. The Braves claimed the right-hander off waivers in the offseason.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Atlanta Braves Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher From Giants

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