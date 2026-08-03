TRADE: Atlanta Braves Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher From Giants

TRADE: Braves Acquire 10-year MLB Veteran RHP Tyler Mahle From Giants

Mahle signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Giants this past offseason.

In 18 starts with the Giants this year, Mahle has recorded a 5.13 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 89 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings.

While Mahle’s numbers this season aren’t great, he’s been much better lately. The right-hander had a 6.04 ERA through May 26 before landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Since returning from the IL in late June, Mahle has posted a 3.79 ERA with a 3.63 FIP, 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 38 innings across seven starts.

Mahle relies on five pitches:

Low-90s four-seamer (47.8%)

Mid-80s split-finger (25.1%)

High-80s cutter (17.4%)

Mid-80s slider (8.6%)

Low-90s sinker (1.1%)

Looking at Giants’ Return From Braves in Tyler Mahle Trade

Molina has three seasons of big-league experience.

He has made just three MLB appearances with the Braves this year, posting a 5.40 ERA with two strikeouts in five innings.

Molina, 24, pitched for the Colorado Rockies from 2024-25.

Molina recorded a 6.79 ERA in 59 2/3 innings across 35 appearances in 2024. The next season, he posted a 7.27 ERA in 34 2/3 innings across 17 appearances. The Braves claimed the right-hander off waivers in the offseason.