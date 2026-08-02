Atlanta Braves Trade 23-Year-Old, 24-Year-Old Pitchers to Kansas City Royals

The Braves are the clear buyers in the trade while the Royals are the sellers. Thomas gives Atlanta a needed corner outfield bat. He is known to mash lefties, slashing .263/.370/.430 against southpaws this year. Meanwhile, Falter gives the team added pitching depth.

The Braves drafted Holton, a left-hander, in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University. Holton, 23, didn’t pitch at all last season and has struggled this year, posting a 4.32 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings across 10 appearances (eight starts) between rookie ball and Single-A.

The Braves selected Braun, a right-hander, in the sixth round (No. 189 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft from Cal State Northridge. He is currently with Triple-A. In his minor-league career, Braun, 24, has posted a 3.43 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 421 strikeouts over 414 2/3 innings.

Braun is the clear headliner of the two prospects in this trade. Holton isn’t in the Braves’ top-30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, while Braun ranked as the organization’s No. 8 overall prospect before the deal.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with a 66-45 record. They hold an eight-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies, who have lost eight of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games.

Atlanta is in the middle of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. The Braves have won the first three games. The finale is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals Right Now

The Royals are in last place in the American League Central with a 46-65 record. They are 12 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the division and 10 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Kansas City is in the middle of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies won Game 1 3-1 on Friday night. Game 2 is being played as this article is being written. The finale is slated to start at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.