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Atlanta Braves Trade 23-Year-Old, 24-Year-Old Pitchers to Kansas City Royals

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Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have traded pitching prospects Carter Holton and Lucas Braun to the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Lane Thomas and pitcher Bailey Falter.

FanSided’s Robert Murray wrote on X: “Sources: The Braves are sending Carter Holton and Lucas Braun to the Royals in the Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter trade.”

Atlanta Braves Trade Two Pitchers to Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves are the clear buyers in the trade while the Royals are the sellers. Thomas gives Atlanta a needed corner outfield bat. He is known to mash lefties, slashing .263/.370/.430 against southpaws this year. Meanwhile, Falter gives the team added pitching depth.

The Braves drafted Holton, a left-hander, in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University. Holton, 23, didn’t pitch at all last season and has struggled this year, posting a 4.32 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings across 10 appearances (eight starts) between rookie ball and Single-A.

The Braves selected Braun, a right-hander, in the sixth round (No. 189 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft from Cal State Northridge. He is currently with Triple-A. In his minor-league career, Braun, 24, has posted a 3.43 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 421 strikeouts over 414 2/3 innings.

Braun is the clear headliner of the two prospects in this trade. Holton isn’t in the Braves’ top-30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, while Braun ranked as the organization’s No. 8 overall prospect before the deal.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the mound in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with a 66-45 record. They hold an eight-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies, who have lost eight of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games.

Atlanta is in the middle of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. The Braves have won the first three games. The finale is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals Right Now

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 26: Manager Matt Quatraro of the Kansas City Royals speaks with the press prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

The Royals are in last place in the American League Central with a 46-65 record. They are 12 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the division and 10 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Kansas City is in the middle of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies won Game 1 3-1 on Friday night. Game 2 is being played as this article is being written. The finale is slated to start at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Trade 23-Year-Old, 24-Year-Old Pitchers to Kansas City Royals

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