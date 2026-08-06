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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 23: Chadwick Tromp #45 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves hosted the Miami Marlins for the second game of their series at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 4-1 (and lead the series 2-0).

5-Year Braves Player Becomes Free Agent

GettyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third on his way to score during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Marlins, news came out that a recent Braves player had elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “C Chadwick Tromp elected free agency.”

Tromp had been designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles last month.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Baltimore Orioles designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment.”

GettyChadwick Tromp #41, Adley Rutschman #35, Pete Alonso #25 and Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles look on during the ninth inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tromp has appeared in nine games for the Orioles this season.

Jake Rill of MLB.com added (on August 4): “C Chadwick Tromp elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk, per Orioles”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Matt Weyrich: “Chadwick Tromp cleared waivers and elected free agency, the Orioles announced. Baltimore’s catching depth, as it now stands: Samuel Basallo (IL) Carlos Narváez Yahel Pozo Sam Huff (AAA) Silas Ardois (AAA) Creed Willems (AAA)”

@thirtyskeletons: “thank you for your service king, it would be really funny if we signed you for a third time”

@IronBirdsDJ: See ya next week”

@girthkokowicz: “Farewell 🫡”

Looking At Tromp’s Career

GettyChadwick Tromp #45 of the Atlanta Braves at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tromp has played part of seven MLB seasons for the Giants, Braves and Orioles.

The 31-year-old has spent part of five seasons with the Braves.

He most recently appeared in 12 games for the franchise earlier this year.

Over 88 career games, Tromp is batting .208 with 46 hits, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 20 runs.

Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 69-45 record in 114 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten.

Orioles Right Now

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammate Gunnar Henderson #2 after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 56-58 record in 114 games.

They have won six out of their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

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