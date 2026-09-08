Atlanta Braves Quietly Made A Trade That Can Help Them Win World Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Philadelphia Phillies (on the road).

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 1-0 on Monday.

Braves Made A Trade That Can Help Them Win WS

Last month, the Braves made a trade to acquire Tyler Mahle (via the San Francisco Giants).

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 2: “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

On Sunday, he pitched 6.0 innings (and allowed no earned runs).

The 31-year-old has been incredible since landing in Atlanta.

It’s safe to say that the addition of Mahle could help the Braves win the World Series.

Social Media on Mahle

Here’s what people have been saying about Mahle:

Jeff Young (September 7): “Erik Miller and Tyler Mahle’s sheer dominance with the Red Sox and Braves, respectively, following the trade deadline should pose some interesting questions for the Giants’ front office and coaching staff in the offseason.”

Chad Bishop (September 6): “Tyler Mahle with the Braves, updated: 36.1 IP, 28 H, 5 ER, 35 Ks, 6 BB, 1.24 ERA”

Jesús Cano (September 6): “Tyler Mahle’s 1.48 ERA is the third-lowest mark in MLB since the trade deadline. Here’s what the Braves saw leading up to Mahle’s acquisition, and how he’s had this strong run ahead of Game 3 of this weekend’s Phillies series.”

@benmoore247 (September 6): “This cannot be understated – Alex didn’t have to give up ANY of the top kids on the farm at the deadline and has gone 29-18 since that date Everyone was screaming about starting pitching and Mahle, and he absolutely put a stranglehold on the #2 spot in October. Maybe, just maybe, Alex needs a bit more credit from Braves fans…”

@SleeperBraves (August 23): “Tyler Mahle as a Brave vs NYY: 6.0 IP, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB vs NYM: 6.0 IP, 1 R, 7 K, 0 BB vs MIN: 6.2 IP, 2 R, 3 K, 0 BB vs MIL: 5.0 IP, 1 R, 4 K, 2 BB Total: 23.2 IP, 2-1, 1.52 ERA, 23 K, 5 BB”