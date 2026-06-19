Atlanta Braves Announce Update On Injured Star Before Brewers Series

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are looking to get back in the win column after losing two straight games to the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta Braves Announce Update On Injured Star

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/19 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón CF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Pérez SP”

Michael Harris remains out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Manager Walt Weiss shared the latest update on the injured star.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “Weiss said there’s a possibility Michael Harris II might eventually go on the IL. But for now, they’re hoping he could be available in some role over the next few days.”

Harris is currently batting .306 with 75 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 35 runs and three stolen bases in 68 games.

He is in his 5th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Update

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@jbray721: “Is there another team who’s stars, not just guys, but star players are always hurt all the time? You’d think after 24 and 25 there would be a break from this.”

@IndyHawk89: “In 2 days went from he was feeling better to possible IL stint lol”

@JMakeGillespie: “In town for the game tonight. Was hoping to see Mike in the lineup.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves (who have been struggling as of late) are still among the elite teams in all of baseball.

They are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

Following three games with the Brewers, the Braves will visit the San Diego Padres on Monday.