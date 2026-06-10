Braves Urged to Make Surprising Move 4.05-ERA Starting Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball, but they could have to make a surprising decision involving a starting pitcher.

Atlanta could look at the trade market to acquire some pitching help for a World Series run. If the Braves do acquire a starter, they will have to decide what to do with their rotation. Yet, MLB analyst Eric Cole of FanSided urges the Braves to demote Grant Holmes to the bullpen.

“Holmes has failed to complete five innings in three of his last six starts, and one of the other three went exactly five innings. That does not exactly scream “rotation material”, especially when you factor in his elbow issues dating back to late last year,” Cole wrote. “Now, with rotation reinforcements on the way very soon, it may be time to move Holmes to the bullpen, where he could be a real weapon.”

Cole believes Holmes could be an effective bulk reliever for the Braves, as his starts have been putting too much strain on the bullpen.

“Adding Holmes to the bullpen as a length option could be the best of all worlds for everyone. Of course, that requires Atlanta to actually follow through and make the move they need to make with Holmes. That could be dicey, as Holmes may not want to make the switch. However, given that the alternative is that the Braves’ rotation is strictly worse, make future roster moves needlessly more difficult to make, and would put more strain on their relievers, so the Braves may not have any other choice,” Cole added.

Holmes is in his third year in the MLB and is 4-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 12 starts, but Cole believes the Braves need to send him to the bullpen.

Holmes Struggles in Start

In the Braves series opener against the Chicago White Sox, Holmes couldn’t get out of the fourth inning.

Holmes started well as he pitched two scoreless innings before struggling in the third and fourth innings. He ended up pitching 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while walking two.

It was a lackluster outing for Holmes, who has now failed to go five innings in two of his last three starts.

After Holmes failed to go deep, the Braves relied on the bullpen, which included Dylan Dodd and Carlos Carrasco pitching 1.2 innings. Yet, after going 1.2 innings, the Braves DFA’d Carrasco again on June 10 to add more pitching.

Braves Make Roster Moves

Ahead of the second game of the White Sox series, the Braves made some roster moves.

The Braves placed Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 10-day IL and selected the contract of Rowdy Tellez, while right-hander Jhancarlos Lara was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.

Before the Acuna move, the Braves announced they selected RHP James Karinchak to the major league roster and designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment. Atlanta, meanwhile, also recalled RHP JR Ritchie and placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 8, with right elbow inflammation.

The Braves will play the second game of a three-game series against the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET.