Braves Urged to Trade for $50 Million Star to Replace Suspended Jurickson Profar

The Atlanta Braves were handed bad news on March 31 as Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games.

Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal to bolster the Braves’ lineup. He was expected to be a key part of Atlanta’s offense, but after his suspension, there is a big hole in the Braves’ lineup.

MLB analyst Drew VonScio of Newsweek believes Atlanta should now pursue a trade for Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox to replace Profar.

“The Braves shouldn’t try to piece things together until Profar returns,” VonScio wrote. “Don’t throw things at the wall and hope it sticks. They need to go out and get a big-name bat. Luis Robert Jr. would be the ideal fit for them. Robert Jr. has three hits through four games to start the season. However, he has power in his bat that very few outfielders bring to the table. He hit 38 home runs and recorded 80 RBI in 2023 with the White Sox.”

Robert is owed $15 million in 2025 and has two club options for $20 million in 2026 and 2027. So, if the Braves do make a trade, it wouldn’t be a rental. But VonScio believes it’s something that could help put Atlanta over the top.

“Robert Jr. could thrive in left field for the Braves. His presence would give Atlanta one of the best outfield trios in baseball,” VonScio wrote… “If they acquire him, the Braves could move on from Profar at the deadline or in the offseason to address the rotation or bullpen.”

Robert is a one-time Gold Glove Award winner and one-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Braves Were Disappointed by Profar’s Suspension

Profar was handed down an 80-game suspension for hCG, a performance-enhancing substance.

Following the news of the suspension, the Braves issued a statement and admitted their disappointment.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience,” the statement read.

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Profar’s suspension will now open opportunities for other players. He also will be unavailable for the playoffs this season, should Atlanta make the postseason.

“I spoke to the guys and I spoke to Jurickson this afternoon also,” Snitker said. “We hate it for him, our club and our team. But Major League Baseball has their program and we honor that. It’s just going to afford an opportunity for somebody else for 80 days.”

Atlanta is off to a 0-5 start to the 2025 MLB season.

Robert Expected to be Traded in Offseason

Robert’s name has been floated in trade rumors for years. However, he has remained on the White Sox roster.

After not being dealt before Opening Day, Robert admitted he was surprised. But, he’s glad he’s still on the White Sox.

“I know there were a lot of rumors around there. I didn’t think I would be here,” Robert said. “But I’m glad that I’m here… This was the organization that gave me the chance to make my dream come true.”

Robert was an All-Star in 2023.