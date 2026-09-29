Atlanta Braves Quietly Leave 10-Year MLB Veteran Off Playoff Roster

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the first game of their playoff series at Truist Park.

Ahead of the series, the Braves announced their full playoff roster for the Wild Card round.

Braves Leave 10-Year MLB Veteran Off Playoff Roster

It’s worth noting that the Braves left Kyle Farmer off their roster.

While it’s not a surprise, Farmer is an experienced player who has spent part of ten seasons in the MLB.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams are both on the roster. Kyle Farmer isn’t. As expected Keirsey and Hicklen are The Braves are carrying 11 pitchers for the Wild Card round.”

Farmer (who went to UGA) is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He appeared in 14 MLB games.

The 36-year-old batted .222 with four hits in 18 at-bats.

Looking At Farmer’s Whole Career

Farmer was picked in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In that span, Farmer also appeared in five MLB games.

Farmer then had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies.

He appeared in four more MLB playoff games for the Reds (one) and Twins (three).

Over 818 career games, Farmer is batting .247 with 541 hits, 63 home runs, 288 RBIs, 247 runs and 16 stolen bases.

Looking At The Braves Ahead Of 2026 Playoffs

The Braves won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.