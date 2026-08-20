2-Year Atlanta Braves Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They lost by a score of 6-4 (and got swept in three games).

The Braves will now resume action on Thursday afternoon when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

2-Year Braves Pitcher Signs With New Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had signed with the Cincinnati Reds.

He last pitched in the MLB during the 2024 season.

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard wrote: “The Reds have signed pitcher Darius Vines to a minor league deal. He had been starting in the Mexican League this year. He also made two starts for the Braves in 2024.”

Looking At Vines

Vines was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He has spent two seasons at the MLB level (all with Atlanta).

Over nine career games (four starts), Vines has gone 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA.

Vines will turn 29 in April.

He could be a good option for the Reds as pitching depth in the organization.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 74-53 record in 127 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Reds Right Now

On the other side, the Reds are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 61-66 record in 127 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.