2-Year Atlanta Braves Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 30: Starting pitcher Darius Vines #64 of the Atlanta Braves delivers to home plate in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Vines is making his major league debut. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
They lost by a score of 6-4 (and got swept in three games).
The Braves will now resume action on Thursday afternoon when they visit the Chicago White Sox.
2-Year Braves Pitcher Signs With New Team
GettyStarting pitcher Darius Vines #64 of the Atlanta Braves delivers to home plate in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Vines is making his major league debut.
Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had signed with the Cincinnati Reds.
He last pitched in the MLB during the 2024 season.
GettyDarius Vines #61 talks with pitching coach Rick Kranitz #39 of the Atlanta Braves after giving up two-run double to Nick Gonzales #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park on May 24, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Vines was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Braves.
He has spent two seasons at the MLB level (all with Atlanta).
Over nine career games (four starts), Vines has gone 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA.
GettyDarius Vines #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on April 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Vines will turn 29 in April.
He could be a good option for the Reds as pitching depth in the organization.
Looking At The Braves Right Now
GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the mound in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 74-53 record in 127 games.
They have lost six out of their last ten games.
Looking At The Reds Right Now
GettyElly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by Sal Stewart #27 after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the game against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park on August 6, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
On the other side, the Reds are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 61-66 record in 127 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.They lost by a score of 6-4 (and got swept in three games).The Braves will now resume action on Thursday afternoon when they visit the Chicago White Sox.2-Year Braves Pitcher Signs With New TeamAlso on Wednesday, news came out that a […]
2-Year Atlanta Braves Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team