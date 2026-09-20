Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement After Astros Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves won by a score of 4-2 over the Houston Astros in Texas.

With the win, they swept the three-game series.

The Braves also won the National League East division title.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “The #Braves have clinched the NL East as they beat the Astros on Sunday. After just 76 wins a year ago, Atlanta wins the division for the first time under Walt Weiss and the 7th time in 9 years overall.”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss made a heartfelt statement (h/t BravesVision).

Wiley Ballard: “Walt, you guys were hit in the mouth from the start of the season with injuries and all sorts of other adversity. How proud are you of this group?”

Weiss: “Yeah, really proud. Winning a division’s tough because it takes six months to do it. So it took everybody. It took some guys stepping up. Guys got some opportunities because of some injuries. And man, it literally took everybody. And it’s a great accomplishment. Really, really proud of these guys. I feel like in the toughest of times, we were at our best. That’s when we were at our best.”