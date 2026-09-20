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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement After Astros Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves won by a score of 4-2 over the Houston Astros in Texas.

With the win, they swept the three-game series.

The Braves also won the National League East division title.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “The #Braves have clinched the NL East as they beat the Astros on Sunday. After just 76 wins a year ago, Atlanta wins the division for the first time under Walt Weiss and the 7th time in 9 years overall.”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates winning the National League East title after a game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss made a heartfelt statement (h/t BravesVision).

Wiley Ballard: “Walt, you guys were hit in the mouth from the start of the season with injuries and all sorts of other adversity. How proud are you of this group?”

Weiss: “Yeah, really proud. Winning a division’s tough because it takes six months to do it. So it took everybody. It took some guys stepping up. Guys got some opportunities because of some injuries. And man, it literally took everybody. And it’s a great accomplishment. Really, really proud of these guys. I feel like in the toughest of times, we were at our best. That’s when we were at our best.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement After Astros Game

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