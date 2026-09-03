Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will get the day off following a series with the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

The Braves are coming off a 9-0 win on Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits (including one home run).

680 The Fan wrote: “Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the 57th player in MLB history to hit 200 home runs and steal 200 bases. He joins Hank Aaron as the second player in Braves franchise history to accomplish the feat.”

Braves Manager Makes Bold Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Acuña Jr. when he met with the media (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “What does it mean for Ronald Acuña Jr. to be the fastest to 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases, just ahead of Alfonso Soriano?”

Weiss: “Any time you’re first or even top 50 on any list in this game, it’s amazing. You think about the history of this game and the people who have played it. But yeah, we know Ronald’s talent, man. It’s freakish talent. And so he’s capable of doing unbelievable things. But it’s good to see him swinging the bat.”

Reporter: “Ronald’s had some issues this year with the elevated fastball. Was it even more encouraging to see him get to that pitch not once, but really twice?”

Weiss: “Yeah. Exactly. When he’s getting to heaters, that’s a good sign. And hitting them out of the park. That’s a really good sign. Look, Ronald, he’s capable of pretty much anything on the field. And he’s another one that’s missed a lot of time the last couple years. So it takes time for those guys to get caught back up to the speed of the game.”

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Right now, the former MVP is batting .243 with 80 hits, 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, 50 runs and 20 stolen bases in 87 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.