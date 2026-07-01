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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement After Cardinals Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Manager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They lost by a score of 5-3.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “The #Braves had a golden opportunity to make a run of things in the 8th but couldn’t find the big hit, left the bases loaded, and lose to the Cardinals by a 5-3 score.”

Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement

Getty Manager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. RowdySports.TV

After the game, manager Walt Weiss made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t RowdySports.TV).

Weiss: “It’s up to us to turn it around… I believe it will, but we have to make it happen. The guys are doing what they can… It’s just been one of them tough stretches.”

The Braves have had a fantastic season.

That said, their play during the month of June has been extremely concerning.

Chad Withrow wrote: “The Braves were never as good as their incredible start and they aren’t as bad as they were in June. The truth lies in the middle and that truth will lead to the Phillies winning the Division.”

Looking At The Braves

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are still at the top of the National League East with a 49-34 record in 83 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 24-15 in 39 games at home).

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Braves will host the New York Mets on Friday night.

Jason Foster of MLB wrote: “The Braves finish June with a .599 OPS in 23 games, their lowest OPS over any 23-game stretch since 2016.”

Looking At The Cardinals

GettyLars Nootbaar #21, Nathan Church #27 and Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Cardinals are now 44-38 in 82 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 21-17 in 38 games on the road).

Following the Braves, the Cardinals will start their next series on Friday when they visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement After Cardinals Game

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