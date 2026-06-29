Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement After Giants Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

They lost by a score of 3-2.

With the loss, they dropped two out of three games in the series.

Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss made an honest statement.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “Walt Weiss when asked about the Phillies cutting the Braves’ lead to three games: “I don’t care what the lead is. I could care less. We had a big lead early. There were several months to go. I’m not worried about anybody else but ourselves right now.””

The Braves got off to an incredible start to the 2026 season.

That said, the month of June was not kind to the club.

Jason Foster of MLB wrote: “Through the seventh inning today, the Braves have a .597 OPS in June (22 games), easily the worst in baseball. That would also be their lowest OPS during any 22-game stretch since 2014.”

Despite their struggles, the Braves still find themselves with a 49-33 record in 82 games, which has them at the top of the National League East (and one of the best teams in baseball).

They will now get the day off on Monday before a series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals that starts on Tuesday night.

Social Media Reacts To Weiss’ Statement

Here’s what people were saying in response to what Weiss said:

@LehnerRob: “I mean he has a minor league pitching staff, backup outfielders, catchers, SS I’d say they did great the first few months”

@LonnieF7ld: “Sounds like Snitker not being concerned about anything beyond winning the division. I sense a pattern.”

@DelmarvaDude: “Just a month ago Weiss was everyone’s savior. Now he sucks because players not performing”

@daltine_cracker: “Nor should he worry about anybody else. Fans shouldn’t either. The Braves are the only team that matters”

@BucksCoDad: “Grok, write me a quote from a baseball manager who can’t believe his team has coughed up an almost insurmountable lead would say when asked what he thinks about it.”