Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement After Rays Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They lost by a score of 7-2.

The Braves will now look to avoid getting swept on Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement

After Wednesday’s loss, manager Walt Weiss met with the media.

Weiss: “Offensively, we made a lot of hard outs, but it’s a bottom line business… Tough playing from behind. It’s always tougher playing from behind… At the end of the day, we still only had I think three hits, two runs… The contact was much better than it’s been the last few days, but playing from behind it’s always tougher.”

The Braves trailed 6-0 in the 4th inning.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Reynaldo López six earned in 4 2/3. Braves have been outscored 14-3 in two games vs. Rays after 7-2 loss.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

Despite struggling against the Rays, the Braves have been in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are currently at the top of the National League East with an 85-61 record in 146 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 4-6 (and they are 48-26 in 74 games at home).

Following one more game with the Rays, the Braves will remain at home to host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

They recently split four games with the Phillies (in Philadelphia) earlier this week.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

On the other side, the Rays are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They are at the top of the American League East with an 87-58 record in 145 games.

Over their last ten games, the Rays have gone 6-4 (and they are 40-33 in 73 games on the road).

After Atlanta, they will host the Houston Astros on Friday night.