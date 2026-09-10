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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement After Rays Game

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss looks on in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 06, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They lost by a score of 7-2.

The Braves will now look to avoid getting swept on Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

After Wednesday’s loss, manager Walt Weiss met with the media.

Weiss: “Offensively, we made a lot of hard outs, but it’s a bottom line business… Tough playing from behind. It’s always tougher playing from behind… At the end of the day, we still only had I think three hits, two runs… The contact was much better than it’s been the last few days, but playing from behind it’s always tougher.”

The Braves trailed 6-0 in the 4th inning.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote:Reynaldo López six earned in 4 2/3. Braves have been outscored 14-3 in two games vs. Rays after 7-2 loss.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyReynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite struggling against the Rays, the Braves have been in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are currently at the top of the National League East with an 85-61 record in 146 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 4-6 (and they are 48-26 in 74 games at home).

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves takes the throw to first during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Following one more game with the Rays, the Braves will remain at home to host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

They recently split four games with the Phillies (in Philadelphia) earlier this week.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

GettyJunior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts following the 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

On the other side, the Rays are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They are at the top of the American League East with an 87-58 record in 145 games.

Over their last ten games, the Rays have gone 6-4 (and they are 40-33 in 73 games on the road).

After Atlanta, they will host the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement After Rays Game

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