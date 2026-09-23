Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement About Recently Acquired Pitcher

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park.

The Braves are coming off a 4-0 loss on Tuesday.

That said, the rest of the season does not matter, as they have already clinched the National League East division title.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “The Braves have won the NL East for the seventh time in the past nine years.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Bold Statement About Mahle

Getty Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws to first base in the seventh inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of the biggest reasons the Braves have been able to finish the season strong is the pitching of Tyler Mahle.

He has been brilliant since getting traded (via the San Francisco Giants).

In a recent interview with 680 The Fan, manager Walt Weiss spoke about Mahle.

Weiss: “And then you talk about Mahle. I think Alex, when he saw him, was intrigued about a guy that could put down innings, because he’s always been a guy that can do that—pitch deeper into games. He’s a strike-thrower; I know Alex really likes that. They also saw some things that they felt like he could tweak with his pitch mix. Alex and his team do a great job of that, man. They do a great job of identifying those guys that might be a little under the radar, but they feel like there’s more upside—and that’s exactly what we’ve gotten from Mahle. I mean, he’s been unbelievable. I think a 1.20-something ERA since we got him. Just phenomenal. He’s another one—we’re not where we are without obviously those two guys you mentioned and a handful of others, but without Tyler Mahle, I don’t think we’re sitting here right now where we are.”

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Looking At Mahle’s MLB Career

Getty Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mahle has gone 4-1 with a 1.28 ERA in eight starts for Atlanta since the trade.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “San Francisco Giants traded RHP Tyler Mahle to Atlanta Braves for RHP Anthony Molina.

The 31-year-old has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins over ten seasons.

He has pitched in 168 career games (167 starts).