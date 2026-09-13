Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Ozzie Albies News

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 12-2 victory on Saturday night.

Ozzie Albies had one hit, one walk, one RBI and two runs.

He also made Braves history.

Harrison Smajovits of Atlanta Braves On SI wrote: “Ozzie Albies now has 14 sac flies this season It’s the most in a season in franchise history #Braves”

Braves Manager Reacts To Ozzie News

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about the news (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “To see Ozzie break the franchise record for sacrifice flies. How important is that?”

Weiss: “It’s cool, man. That’s a unique record… I had no idea who had the record. The sacrifice-fly record is not one that you hear about all the time. So it’s a cool stat, cool record, because that’s a very productive out right there, and that’s what we preach. Yeah, I would have never guessed that Ozzie would set the record for sac flies, just because he’s not a guy that hits long fly balls and that type of thing. But I think in those situations, that’s part of his approach, is to get something that he can lift and get that run in. And that’s what you want.”

Looking At Ozzie Right Now

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .247 with 140 hits, 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, 81 runs and three stolen bases in 149 games.

In 2021, Albies helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

As for the Braves, they are currently the top team in the National League East with an 88-61 record in 149 games.

Following the Phillies, they will head on the road to visit Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field in Illinois.