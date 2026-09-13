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Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Ozzie Albies News

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 12-2 victory on Saturday night.

Ozzie Albies had one hit, one walk, one RBI and two runs.

He also made Braves history.

Harrison Smajovits of Atlanta Braves On SI wrote: “Ozzie Albies now has 14 sac flies this season It’s the most in a season in franchise history #Braves”

Braves Manager Reacts To Ozzie News

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about the news (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “To see Ozzie break the franchise record for sacrifice flies. How important is that?”

Weiss: “It’s cool, man. That’s a unique record… I had no idea who had the record. The sacrifice-fly record is not one that you hear about all the time. So it’s a cool stat, cool record, because that’s a very productive out right there, and that’s what we preach. Yeah, I would have never guessed that Ozzie would set the record for sac flies, just because he’s not a guy that hits long fly balls and that type of thing. But I think in those situations, that’s part of his approach, is to get something that he can lift and get that run in. And that’s what you want.”

Looking At Ozzie Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .247 with 140 hits, 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, 81 runs and three stolen bases in 149 games.

In 2021, Albies helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with manager Walt Weiss during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the Braves, they are currently the top team in the National League East with an 88-61 record in 149 games.

Following the Phillies, they will head on the road to visit Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field in Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Ozzie Albies News

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