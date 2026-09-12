Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Team Adding 29-Year-Old Outfielder

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-5 (in the 11th inning).

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Braves escaped with a 6-5 win. They now lead the NL East by five games with 14 games left in the season.”

Braves Manager Reacts To Adding 29-Year-Old Outfielder

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Braves announced roster news.

They wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Atlanta and placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, backdated to September 8, with a strained left intercostal muscle.”

Keirsey Jr. finished his Braves debut with one run scored.

After the big win, manager Walt Weiss was asked about the addition (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “Just think about how many people contributed to this win, including DaShawn Keirsey with his speed.”

Weiss: “Yeah, it was great, man. It paid dividends right away with Keirsey scoring on Murph’s hit, I believe. He runs really well. Did a great job down in Triple-A. I think he had 40 stolen bases or so. Only got caught a few times. So it was nice, man. It paid off right away.”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

Keirsey Jr. was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is now in the middle of his third season at the MLB level.

The 29-year-old had been with the Minnesota Twins for the last two seasons.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “Braves manager Walt Weiss says OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. will be an asset on the base paths late in games, and can play any of the outfield positions.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 50-26 in 76 games at home).