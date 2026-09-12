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Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Team Adding 29-Year-Old Outfielder

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-5 (in the 11th inning).

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Braves escaped with a 6-5 win. They now lead the NL East by five games with 14 games left in the season.”

Braves Manager Reacts To Adding 29-Year-Old Outfielder

GettyDaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Target Field on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Braves announced roster news.

They wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Atlanta and placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, backdated to September 8, with a strained left intercostal muscle.”

Keirsey Jr. finished his Braves debut with one run scored.

After the big win, manager Walt Weiss was asked about the addition (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “Just think about how many people contributed to this win, including DaShawn Keirsey with his speed.”

Weiss: “Yeah, it was great, man. It paid dividends right away with Keirsey scoring on Murph’s hit, I believe. He runs really well. Did a great job down in Triple-A. I think he had 40 stolen bases or so. Only got caught a few times. So it was nice, man. It paid off right away.”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

GettyDaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his base hit against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Target Field on April 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Keirsey Jr. was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is now in the middle of his third season at the MLB level.

The 29-year-old had been with the Minnesota Twins for the last two seasons.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “Braves manager Walt Weiss says OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. will be an asset on the base paths late in games, and can play any of the outfield positions.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 50-26 in 76 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Team Adding 29-Year-Old Outfielder

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