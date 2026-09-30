What Time Is Game 3 of Phillies-Braves Wild Card Series on Thursday?

The Philadelphia Phillies entered Game 2 of their Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves with their backs against the wall Wednesday afternoon.

Despite trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning. Back-to-back home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper ultimately tied the game, which eventually went into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead solo shot for the Phillies, and they ended up securing a 4-3 victory to even the series and create a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

What Time Is Game 3?

With the Braves and Phillies playing the first game of the day, the time is not exactly clear just yet.

However, reports indicate that the game will take place in one of two time slots depending on how the other three Wild Card games play out.

The Braves announced that Thursday’s game will start at either 2:15 p.m. ET or 8:15 p.m. ET, with MLB waiting until all three games on Wednesday have concluded to finalize the time.

Via the Braves: “Tomorrow’s Wild Card Game 3 will be played at either 2:15pm ET or 8:15pm ET at @TruistPark. The game time will not be determined until the conclusion of tonight’s three other Wild Card Game 2’s.”

Tomorrow’s Wild Card Game 3 will be played at either 2:15pm ET or 8:15pm ET at @TruistPark. The game time will not be determined until the conclusion of tonight’s three other Wild Card Game 2’s. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 30, 2026

If any of the matchups extend into Thursday as well, MLB will likely keep the game in the afternoon in the same time slot as the first two games.

Who’s Pitching for Braves and Phillies?

This also remains undecided. The growing assumption for the Phillies is that either RHP Aaron Nola or RHP Zack Wheeler will get the nod. Wheeler would be on fairly short rest after starting the final regular-season game on Sunday.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said postgame that they’re going to discuss it. However, it’s possible RHP Grant Holmes will handle the bulk of the innings in a starting role or follow a bullpen pitcher who opens the game.