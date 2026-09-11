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Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Gets Bad News After Recent Trade

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 09: Eli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two run homer in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays (also at home).

That said, the Braves were able to win by a score of 3-1 on Thursday.

Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Gets Bad News

GettyEli White #38 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 06, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Earlier this season, the Braves traded Eli White to the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #RedSox today acquired outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine.”

On Friday, the Red Sox placed White on the injured list.

They wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today placed OF Eli White on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to September 9) with a right foot ligament injury. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester.”

Looking At White

GettyEli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on August 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

White was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He played the first three years of his career with the Texas Rangers.

Prior to the trade last month, White had spent part of four seasons in Atlanta.

GettyEli White #38 of the Boston Red Sox rounds third to score during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

White is batting .246 with 47 hits, six home runs, 29 RBIs, 27 runs and five stolen bases in 96 games.

Looking At The Braves

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Austin Riley #27 following the 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 86-61 record in 147 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Red Sox

Gettyarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after popping up during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 80-67 record in 147 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Gets Bad News After Recent Trade

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