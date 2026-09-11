Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Gets Bad News After Recent Trade

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays (also at home).

That said, the Braves were able to win by a score of 3-1 on Thursday.

Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Gets Bad News

Earlier this season, the Braves traded Eli White to the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #RedSox today acquired outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine.”

On Friday, the Red Sox placed White on the injured list.

They wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today placed OF Eli White on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to September 9) with a right foot ligament injury. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester.”

Looking At White

White was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He played the first three years of his career with the Texas Rangers.

Prior to the trade last month, White had spent part of four seasons in Atlanta.

White is batting .246 with 47 hits, six home runs, 29 RBIs, 27 runs and five stolen bases in 96 games.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 86-61 record in 147 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Red Sox

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 80-67 record in 147 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.