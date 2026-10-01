Who is Ray Kerr? Why Braves Starting Lefty in Game 3 vs. Phillies

The announcement came in a seven-word post on the Atlanta Braves‘ official social media accounts.

“LHP Ray Kerr will start tonight’s game,” wrote the Braves on X.

The immediate uncertainty came in a lot more than seven words. Kerr isn’t exactly a household name.

And this isn’t just any games. This is Game 3 of the best-of-three NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. If the Braves lose, their season is over.

The Braves won Game 1, then were in control of Game 2 until late home runs by Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm swung the game the Phillies’ way.

Now, Atlanta is at risk of exiting the postseason after just three games despite being convincing NL East Division champs this season.

Kerr is the guy getting the ball with the task of keeping the Braves’ season alive.

LHP Ray Kerr will start tonight’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2026

Who is Ray Kerr?

Kerr is a 32-year old lefty who usually pitches out of the bullpen but will get the start for the Braves on Thursday night.

He has pitched 48 games in his MLB career across parts of four seasons with the Padres and Braves. By pretty much any measure, Kerr is a journeyman.

This season, he threw in nine games for the Braves, including one start as an opener. He had a 1.47 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Ray Kerr’s Baseball Origin Story

Kerr’s origin story is incredible.

He played high school ball in Reno, Nevada, then went to play for two years at Mendocino College in California. He left baseball after that and worked at a movie theater and 7-Eleven back home.

Kerr was convinced by a new coach at another junior college, Lassen College, to play there — and his time there earned him a spot in the Alaska Baseball League, a summer league where he got up to 93 miles per hour on his fastball and got noticed.

The Seattle Mariners signed Kerr as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

It took Kerr five years in the minors, as well as a trade from Seattle to San Diego, to eventually get his debut.

And now about a decade after Kerr first got his improbable professional baseball chance, he’s getting the biggest start of his life.

Why is Ray Kerr Starting?

The most obvious reason here seems to be that he’s been an effective lefty pitcher this season, and the top of the Phillies’ order notably includes Kyle Scwharber and Bryce Harper, two lefty sluggers.

Atlanta will be hoping Kerr can get them out the first time through the order.

In Kerr’s MLB career, lefties hit just .196 against him with a .601 OPS (compared to an .856 OPS for righties).

If Kerr can pitch a scoreless frame with no damage from Schwarber or Harper, he’ll have done his job.