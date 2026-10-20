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Wife Of Beloved Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: A.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves is seen prior to Game Five of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A.J. Minter is coming off a season where he pitched for both the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins.

With the Mets far out of playoff contention, they sent Minter to the Twins in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “New York Mets traded LHP A.J. Minter to Minnesota Twins for SS Bruin Agbayani and 3B Billy Amick.”

Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Sends Out Post

GettyA.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minter had spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves.

This week, his wife (Anna) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote (in a joint post): “Mom and Dad”

Comments On Post

GettyA.J. Minter #33 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Target Field on September 11, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mrkingfit: “Congrats my brother 🙏”

@leel.ee1963: “After you 2 have the baby…i need you guys back in atlanta”

@sevab20: “Congratulations you two.”

GettyA.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on April 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@wntgibson: “miss you minter! beautiful pictures”

@leah.myers: “Gorgeous!!!!”

@m.rodz99: “Gorgeous!! You look amazing! 😍”

Looking At Minter

GettyA.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Minter was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

During the 2020 season, he went 0-0 with a 0.83 ERA in 22 games.

The 33-year-old also won the 2021 World Series title (over the Houston Astros) with the Braves.

GettyA.J. Minter #33 and Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Minter had been with the Mets for part of two seasons (before his recent stint in Minnesota).

Over 445 career games, he has gone 26-31 with a 3.15 ERA.

In addition, Minter has also appeared in 20 MLB playoff games (with a 2.88 ERA).

@SleeperMLBTwins wrote: “A.J. Minter’s stats with the #MNTwins after they acquired him from the Mets at the deadline 25 appearances 1-1 22.2 IP 2.78 ERA 21 Ks 4.91 FIP .218 BAA 0.6 bWAR Had a couple tough outing towards the end of the season but he was quite effective in Minnesota. Should they try to resign him for 2027?”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Beloved Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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