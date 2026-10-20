Wife Of Beloved Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

A.J. Minter is coming off a season where he pitched for both the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins.

With the Mets far out of playoff contention, they sent Minter to the Twins in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “New York Mets traded LHP A.J. Minter to Minnesota Twins for SS Bruin Agbayani and 3B Billy Amick.”

Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Sends Out Post

Minter had spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves.

This week, his wife (Anna) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote (in a joint post): “Mom and Dad”

Comments On Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mrkingfit: “Congrats my brother 🙏”

@leel.ee1963: “After you 2 have the baby…i need you guys back in atlanta”

@sevab20: “Congratulations you two.”

@wntgibson: “miss you minter! beautiful pictures”

@leah.myers: “Gorgeous!!!!”

@m.rodz99: “Gorgeous!! You look amazing! 😍”

Looking At Minter

Minter was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

During the 2020 season, he went 0-0 with a 0.83 ERA in 22 games.

The 33-year-old also won the 2021 World Series title (over the Houston Astros) with the Braves.

Minter had been with the Mets for part of two seasons (before his recent stint in Minnesota).

Over 445 career games, he has gone 26-31 with a 3.15 ERA.

In addition, Minter has also appeared in 20 MLB playoff games (with a 2.88 ERA).

@SleeperMLBTwins wrote: “A.J. Minter’s stats with the #MNTwins after they acquired him from the Mets at the deadline 25 appearances 1-1 22.2 IP 2.78 ERA 21 Ks 4.91 FIP .218 BAA 0.6 bWAR Had a couple tough outing towards the end of the season but he was quite effective in Minnesota. Should they try to resign him for 2027?”