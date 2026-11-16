Wife Of Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Retirement News

The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, they still had a strong regular season where they won 94 games.

Ex-Braves Star Retires From Baseball

On Sunday, news came out that Pablo Sandoval had retired from baseball.

He played the final two seasons of his MLB career in Atlanta.

MLB wrote: “Pablo Sandoval has announced his retirement after 14 seasons and two All-Star selections. He spent parts of 11 seasons with the @SFGiants and won three World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014) with San Francisco. He was named MVP of the 2012 Fall Classic after hitting three homers in Game 1 and going 8-for-16 in the series overall. Congratulations to Pablo Sandoval on a wonderful career!”

Wife Of Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

One person to send out a post was his wife (Stefania Alvarez).

She wrote (translated to English): “Today we are here supporting my husband, a man who, besides being a great baller, is an excellent father, son, brother, friend and most of all, our champion. ❤️⚾️ After 20 years of dedication, sacrifices, dreams and so much joy, today it’s time to say goodbye to one of your life’s greatest passions: baseball. What an immense pride to be able to watch you close this stage, finish what you started so many years ago and have the blessing of being by your side at such a special moment. Because behind every achievement there was effort, tears, failures, victories and most of all, a heart that never stopped fighting. Today is your last dance with the Magallanes, but it will never be the end of your story. 💙⚾️ I don’t know exactly what awaits us after this chapter, but one thing I’m completely sure of: when God is in the forefront, what’s coming can be even greater than we imagine. 🙏🏼✨ Thank you for giving us so many unforgettable moments, for teaching us that dreams are pursued with the heart and for giving us the privilege of accompanying you on this path. Today the baller says goodbye, but the legend and the man we admire so much remains forever. We love you and we are so proud of you @kfp48 ❤️”