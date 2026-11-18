ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) in Game 4 of the NLDS.
The Braves had beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.
Wife Of Struggling Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post
On Wednesday, the wife of Austin Riley (Anna) sent out a joint post to Instagram with her husband.
She wrote: “the loves of my life 🫶 thank you, @nicolevcole for bribing my kids with suckers to make them smile!!”
Comments On Her Post
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@kbervaldez: “Great family picture!”
@katraven85: “Such a beautiful family 😍😍😍😍”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) in Game 4 of the NLDS.The Braves had beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.Wife Of Struggling Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostOn Wednesday, the wife of Austin Riley (Anna) sent out a joint post […]
Wife Of Struggling Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post