The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Braves had beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

Wife Of Struggling Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday, the wife of Austin Riley (Anna) sent out a joint post to Instagram with her husband.

She wrote: “the loves of my life 🫶 thank you, @nicolevcole for bribing my kids with suckers to make them smile!!”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kbervaldez: “Great family picture!”

@katraven85: “Such a beautiful family 😍😍😍😍”